January 10, 11:45 AM
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Social network
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Truth Social

Elon Musk called the UK government "fascist" over the threat to block X

Kyiv • UNN

 • 64 views

Elon Musk accused the British authorities of "fascism" and a desire to suppress freedom of speech. The conflict escalated due to the possible blocking of X over the dissemination of sexualized images created by the AI tool Grok.

Elon Musk called the UK government "fascist" over the threat to block X
Photo: Bloomberg

X platform owner Elon Musk accused British authorities of "fascism" and a desire to suppress freedom of speech. The conflict escalated after the UK government warned of a possible blocking of the social network due to the widespread dissemination of sexualized images of women and children created using the built-in AI tool Grok. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for Musk's sharp statement was the publication of a diagram that allegedly shows that Great Britain leads the world in the number of arrests for comments on social networks.

Elon Musk announced the open-sourcing of the X algorithm within a week10.01.26, 23:08 • 1088 views

Why is the UK government so fascist?

- the billionaire wrote on Saturday, January 10.

In other posts, he called the country a "prison island" and stated that British ministers are looking for any excuse to introduce censorship.

Investigation and "criminal" content on the darknet

Earlier, the British regulator Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) reported the discovery on the darknet of realistic images of naked children aged 11 to 13, which were probably created using Grok. Experts emphasize that such materials show signs of a crime and fall under the laws on combating child abuse.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the situation "disgusting" and demanded that X immediately strengthen security measures. Technology Minister Liz Kendall emphasized that, according to the Online Safety Act, the regulator Ofcom has the authority not only to impose billion-dollar fines but also to completely block access to the platform in the country through the courts. 

European Commission and UK demand explanations from X over AI-generated sexualized images by Grok05.01.26, 23:59 • 4495 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Social network
Keir Starmer
Bloomberg L.P.
Great Britain