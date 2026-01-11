Elon Musk called the UK government "fascist" over the threat to block X

Photo: Bloomberg

X platform owner Elon Musk accused British authorities of "fascism" and a desire to suppress freedom of speech. The conflict escalated after the UK government warned of a possible blocking of the social network due to the widespread dissemination of sexualized images of women and children created using the built-in AI tool Grok. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for Musk's sharp statement was the publication of a diagram that allegedly shows that Great Britain leads the world in the number of arrests for comments on social networks.

Why is the UK government so fascist? - the billionaire wrote on Saturday, January 10.

In other posts, he called the country a "prison island" and stated that British ministers are looking for any excuse to introduce censorship.

Investigation and "criminal" content on the darknet

Earlier, the British regulator Internet Watch Foundation (IWF) reported the discovery on the darknet of realistic images of naked children aged 11 to 13, which were probably created using Grok. Experts emphasize that such materials show signs of a crime and fall under the laws on combating child abuse.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the situation "disgusting" and demanded that X immediately strengthen security measures. Technology Minister Liz Kendall emphasized that, according to the Online Safety Act, the regulator Ofcom has the authority not only to impose billion-dollar fines but also to completely block access to the platform in the country through the courts.

