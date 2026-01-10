$42.990.00
Truth Social

Elon Musk announced the open-sourcing of the X algorithm within a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

X platform owner Elon Musk stated that the company will open-source its new algorithm to the public within a week. This will happen every 4 weeks with developer notes.

X platform owner Elon Musk announced on Saturday that in seven days the company will open its new algorithm to the public. The code that determines the system for recommending posts and advertisements to users is subject to disclosure. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

This will be repeated every 4 weeks with comprehensive developer notes to help you understand what has changed

- the billionaire emphasized in his post.

Transition to AI and Grok

Musk explained that improving the quality of users' feeds is not due to manual changes to settings by employees, but to the use of artificial intelligence tools.

Amazon updates AI gadget Bee: portable secretary to become proactive10.01.26, 04:27 • 2750 views

The company is working to have the AI chatbot Grok evaluate over 100 million daily posts, offering users the most relevant content.

To the extent that people see improvements in their feed, it is not due to the actions of specific individuals changing heuristics, but rather to the increasing use of Grok and other AI tools.

- noted the owner of X.

Conflicts with regulators and accusations

The decision to open the code came amid growing pressure from global regulators. In particular, Great Britain and Indonesia expressed sharp criticism due to the Grok system creating sexualized images. British Technology Minister Liz Kendall warned that the government could "block access to services in the UK if they refuse to comply with the law."

European regulators also accuse the platform of insufficient moderation and the spread of disinformation. Earlier, France demanded the algorithm for investigating possible manipulations, but then X called this request "politically motivated." The current step towards openness may be Musk's attempt to prove the transparency of the platform's work. 

Grok disabled image generation for most X social network users09.01.26, 21:14 • 4422 views

