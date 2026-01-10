Amazon updates AI gadget Bee: portable secretary to become proactive

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
January 9, 08:32 PM • 7722 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 17358 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 22888 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 23248 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 20168 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 19288 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14008 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13221 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9546 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13180 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
3.2m/s
80%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
1C banned in Ukraine: State Special Communications Service published a list of prohibited softwareJanuary 9, 05:19 PM • 8442 views
IAEA called on Russia and Ukraine to agree on a ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia NPPJanuary 9, 06:25 PM • 2942 views
Kyiv to switch to scheduled power outages by end of day - SvyrydenkoJanuary 9, 06:48 PM • 2866 views
Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tankerJanuary 9, 08:57 PM • 3242 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in KyivJanuary 9, 08:58 PM • 7146 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 61592 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 89557 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 63036 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 85193 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107141 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
John Healey
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 59733 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 62418 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 83784 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 102147 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 142698 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
ChatGPT

Amazon updates AI gadget Bee: portable secretary to become proactive

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

Amazon integrates new features into its compact $50 Bee device. The gadget now syncs with Gmail and calendar, allowing users to draft emails and meeting invitations.

Amazon updates AI gadget Bee: portable secretary to become proactive
Photo: Amazon

After acquiring the startup Bee, Amazon is integrating new features into its compact $50 device. The gadget, which lacks a display and camera, is designed to automatically record, transcribe, and analyze a user's daily activity without the need for manual data entry. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Bee device operates on the principle of "ambient artificial intelligence" (ambient AI). It records conversations, creates to-do lists, and summarizes key moments of the day. Unlike previous unsuccessful analogues on the market (Humane AI Pin or Rabbit R1), Bee focuses on long-term autonomy – the battery holds a charge for up to one week.

Grok disabled image generation for most X social network users09.01.26, 21:14 • 2662 views

At CES in Las Vegas, project co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo announced the "actions" feature. Now, the assistant synchronizes with Gmail and the calendar, allowing Bee to independently draft emails or meeting invitations based on overheard conversations.

Confidentiality and data processing

Due to the continuous listening feature, Amazon has faced criticism regarding privacy. The company officially assured that it does not store audio files.

We have never stored audio recordings, and that has not changed. All audio recordings are processed in real time, deleted after processing, and never stored.

– Bee stated.

In addition to business functions, the developers added well-being analytics, which tracks the user's emotional background and the dynamics of their relationships with others. 

Meta to power its AI data centers with 6.6 GW of nuclear energy09.01.26, 23:15 • 1752 views

Stepan Haftko

Technologies
Technology
Amazon
Las Vegas
Bloomberg L.P.