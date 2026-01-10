Amazon updates AI gadget Bee: portable secretary to become proactive

Photo: Amazon

After acquiring the startup Bee, Amazon is integrating new features into its compact $50 device. The gadget, which lacks a display and camera, is designed to automatically record, transcribe, and analyze a user's daily activity without the need for manual data entry. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The Bee device operates on the principle of "ambient artificial intelligence" (ambient AI). It records conversations, creates to-do lists, and summarizes key moments of the day. Unlike previous unsuccessful analogues on the market (Humane AI Pin or Rabbit R1), Bee focuses on long-term autonomy – the battery holds a charge for up to one week.

Grok disabled image generation for most X social network users

At CES in Las Vegas, project co-founder Maria de Lourdes Zollo announced the "actions" feature. Now, the assistant synchronizes with Gmail and the calendar, allowing Bee to independently draft emails or meeting invitations based on overheard conversations.

Confidentiality and data processing

Due to the continuous listening feature, Amazon has faced criticism regarding privacy. The company officially assured that it does not store audio files.

We have never stored audio recordings, and that has not changed. All audio recordings are processed in real time, deleted after processing, and never stored. – Bee stated.

In addition to business functions, the developers added well-being analytics, which tracks the user's emotional background and the dynamics of their relationships with others.

Meta to power its AI data centers with 6.6 GW of nuclear energy