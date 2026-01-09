$42.990.27
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Meta to power its AI data centers with 6.6 GW of nuclear energy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

Meta has signed agreements with TerraPower, Oklo, and Vistra to power its AI data centers with nuclear energy. By 2035, the company will receive up to 6.6 GW of capacity from these partnerships.

Meta to power its AI data centers with 6.6 GW of nuclear energy

Meta has signed large-scale agreements with energy companies TerraPower, Oklo, and Vistra to power its artificial intelligence data centers. By 2035, these agreements are expected to provide up to 6.6 GW of power, equivalent to the energy consumption of about 5 million households. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The main supply object will be the 1 GW Prometheus cluster in Ohio, which is scheduled to launch this year. The agreement with TerraPower provides for the development of new Natrium units, which will start generating energy in 2032. Meta will also purchase more than 2.1 GW of capacity at Vistra's existing nuclear power plants and support the construction of a 1.2 GW campus in partnership with Oklo.

Grok disabled image generation for most X social network users09.01.26, 21:14 • 1758 views

The financial details of the agreements are not disclosed, but the company emphasizes the strategic importance of investments in the American energy system.

These projects add reliable and stable energy supply to the grid, strengthen America's nuclear energy supply chain, and support new and existing jobs for the construction and operation of American power plants.

- the company stated.

Cooperation with Oklo, one of whose investors is Sam Altman, will create specialized infrastructure in Pike County to support Meta's regional data centers. 

China reviews Meta's $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus - FT07.01.26, 11:55 • 3581 view

Stepan Haftko

