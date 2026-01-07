China reviews Meta's $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus - FT

$42.560.14
49.800.29
ukenru
09:26 AM • 1460 views
The Cabinet of Ministers has banned the disconnection of medical facilities from electricity supply: Prime Minister Svyrydenko instructed to investigate the situation in Lviv
09:20 AM • 2454 views
"Not all information can be public, work is ongoing": Budanov announced concrete results of negotiations in Paris
January 6, 07:00 PM • 22273 views
Macron announced the agreement on the Paris Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine: what it entails
January 6, 02:48 PM • 45950 views
Italian Rocco, who respects Putin and considers Ukraine a "bad country," banned from entering for 3 years - SBGS
January 6, 11:59 AM • 130198 views
Security guarantees for Ukraine will include mandatory support commitments: Reuters learned what is in the draft statement of the Paris summit
January 6, 11:40 AM • 202906 views
Tusk: details of the "Paris Declaration" to be discussed at the summit in France, signing possible in Washington in the coming days
January 6, 09:58 AM • 80071 views
Another inspection of the scandalous Odrex clinic, where patients died, is to take place
January 6, 08:46 AM • 88833 views
Reuters: Ukraine's allies gather in Paris to coordinate contributions to multinational forces and broader security guarantees
Exclusive
January 5, 07:29 PM • 68140 views
Child hospitalized in intensive care after dental treatment is alive
Exclusive
January 5, 02:42 PM • 86531 views
Demonstration of power renewal, strengthening of the President's influence: political scientist on personnel changes in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
2m/s
100%
746mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Czech Republic will continue to participate in the ammunition initiative for Ukraine if other states finance it - Prime MinisterJanuary 7, 01:16 AM • 15866 views
Kovalenko: Ukraine will become the main guarantor of Europe's stabilityJanuary 7, 01:51 AM • 4876 views
Italy will not send troops to Ukraine as part of security guarantees - MeloniJanuary 7, 02:57 AM • 18979 views
Sweden is ready to provide Ukraine with Gripen fighter jets after a peace agreement is signedJanuary 7, 04:03 AM • 24077 views
Protests in Iran: Abdanan city came under the control of protestersVideo08:15 AM • 13518 views
Publications
Frost and black ice: how to avoid fractures and what to do if you get injured anywayJanuary 6, 11:35 AM • 52396 views
The last of the Christmas cycle holidays - Epiphany: traditions and superstitionsJanuary 5, 06:15 PM • 89839 views
Astrological forecast January 5-11: a moment of truth for leaders and authorities
Exclusive
January 5, 02:05 PM • 176241 views
Selection without competition: why the Deputy Prime Minister is rushing to appoint the head of the State Aviation ServiceJanuary 5, 12:50 PM • 117890 views
Death for $42,500: Svitlana Huk's story about her husband's treatment at the Odesa clinic OdrexPhoto
Exclusive
January 5, 09:07 AM • 174301 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sadovyi
Kyrylo Budanov
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Paris
Venezuela
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 28711 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 48623 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 91823 views
DiCaprio unable to attend film festival due to flight restrictions amid US operation in VenezuelaJanuary 4, 04:22 PM • 83868 views
Damiano David of Måneskin and Dove Cameron announce engagementPhotoJanuary 4, 03:02 PM • 78616 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Truth Social
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Gold

China reviews Meta's $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus - FT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

Chinese officials are reviewing Meta's $2 billion acquisition of AI platform Manus over potential export control violations. This could give Beijing leverage over the deal, which is a rare instance of an American company acquiring a Chinese AI startup.

China reviews Meta's $2 billion acquisition of AI startup Manus - FT

Chinese officials are reviewing Meta's $2 billion acquisition of AI platform Manus for potential violations of technology export controls, potentially giving Beijing leverage over the high-profile deal, the Financial Times reports, writes UNN.

Details

The deal, announced last week, is a rare instance of a US business acquiring an advanced AI startup with Chinese roots at a time when Washington and Beijing are in increasingly fierce competition over a range of advanced technologies, the publication writes.

Zuckerberg's Meta acquires AI startup Manus, 'everyone was talking about' - media30.12.25, 12:15 • 3311 views

Two people familiar with the matter said that officials from China's Ministry of Commerce have begun to assess whether the relocation of Manus personnel and technology to Singapore and its subsequent sale to Meta requires an export license under Chinese law.

While the review is in its early stages and may not lead to a formal investigation, the need for a license could give Beijing an opportunity to influence the deal, including trying to force the parties to abandon the deal as a last resort, sources said.

China used a similar mechanism to interfere with Washington's attempt to force the sale of TikTok during US President Donald Trump's first term.

The Manus deal caught Beijing's attention due to concerns that it could incentivize Chinese startups to physically relocate from the country to circumvent domestic oversight, one source said.

However, the second person noted that Manus's product, an AI-powered assistant, was not considered a key technology vital to China, reducing the need for intervention.

Opening a second headquarters or offices in Singapore has become so common among Chinese companies seeking customers worldwide that the practice has become known as "Singapore washing" to describe efforts to shed geopolitical sensitivities associated with operating from China.

Chinese groups in Singapore typically maintained operations in their home country, but Manus's core team moved to the city-state in the summer of 2025, leaving Beijing with few clear options for intervention if officials decide action is necessary. Meta products, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, are blocked in China.

Manus is operated by the Singaporean company Butterfly Effect Pte. The product was developed, at least in part, by the subsidiary Beijing Butterfly Effect Technology, which Manus founders, including CEO Xiao Hong, established in 2022.

The organization remains registered in Beijing, although its offices were empty when the Financial Times visited in August. Meta plans to operate Manus AI agent software and integrate the technology into its own products.

Manus's move to Singapore followed a funding round led by US venture capital firm Benchmark, which prompted inquiries from the US Treasury Department regarding new rules restricting US investment in Chinese artificial intelligence.

"Manus's step-by-step separation from China was undoubtedly driven by US investment restrictions," Cui Fang, a professor at the University of International Business and Economics, said in a public WeChat post on Saturday.

Cui suggested that any review of Meta's acquisition by China would have to focus on whether the Manus team developed export-controlled technologies while in China.

"If unauthorized export of restricted technologies is confirmed, legal liability may arise... [including] criminal liability," he wrote. "To believe that a quick break with China can circumvent regulatory regimes in both the US and China may be an oversimplification."

In the US, some analysts praised Meta's acquisition as a victory for Washington's restrictions on foreign investment.

"The acquisition of Manus shows that US restrictions on investment and AI chip exports are causing the development of two different AI ecosystems – a US AI ecosystem and a Chinese AI ecosystem," said Chris McGuire, a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations. "Manus's exit shows that the US ecosystem is currently more attractive."

China introduces strict AI regulation for emotional interaction27.12.25, 10:56 • 4014 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Sanctions
Technology
Social network
United States Department of the Treasury
Financial Times
Washington, D.C.
Beijing
Donald Trump
Singapore