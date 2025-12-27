$41.930.00
Massive attack on Kyiv: number of injured increased to 22 people, including children, infrastructure damaged – mayor
06:01 AM • 11874 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 22663 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 54837 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
December 26, 01:36 PM • 37551 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 41407 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 55382 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 28990 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 22700 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 20124 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
China introduces strict AI regulation for emotional interaction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

China's cyber regulator has unveiled draft rules to strengthen oversight of artificial intelligence services that mimic human personality and stimulate emotional dependence among users. Developers are obliged to control addiction, ensure safety, and protect data.

China introduces strict AI regulation for emotional interaction

China's cyber regulator has unveiled draft rules to strengthen oversight of artificial intelligence services that mimic human personality and foster emotional dependence among users. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The proposed rules apply to AI products that replicate human thought patterns and communication styles through text, audio, or video. According to the document, developers are required to:

  • Control addiction: detect signs of excessive emotional involvement of users and intervene in case of addictive behavior.
    • Ensure safety: be responsible for safety throughout the entire product life cycle and undergo algorithm verification.
      • Protect data: create systems for personal information protection and data security verification.

        Ethical and security "red lines"

        The regulator has banned the creation of AI-generated content that threatens national security, promotes violence, spreads rumors, or is obscene. In addition, services must officially warn users about the risks of excessive product use.

        The new measures are aimed at minimizing psychological risks and establishing strict ethical standards for consumer artificial intelligence in the PRC.

