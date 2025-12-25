$42.150.05
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 16071 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 18165 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 21020 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 17183 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 15958 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13315 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49503 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 66673 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32383 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54120 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Financial Times

Nvidia acquires AI chip startup Groq for $20 billion in company's largest deal ever

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Nvidia makes its largest acquisition ever, buying the assets of AI chip startup Groq for $20 billion. Groq's founders, creators of Google's Tensor Processing Unit, will join Nvidia.

Nvidia acquires AI chip startup Groq for $20 billion in company's largest deal ever

Nvidia is acquiring the assets of AI chip startup Groq for approximately $20 billion in the largest deal in its history, UNN reports with reference to CNBC.

Details

"Nvidia is making its largest acquisition in history, buying the assets of nine-year-old chip startup Groq for approximately $20 billion," the report says.

The company was founded by the creators of Google's Tensor Processing Unit (TPU), which competes with Nvidia in the field of artificial intelligence tasks.

Groq, valued at $6.9 billion in September, described the deal as a "non-exclusive licensing agreement" under which its CEO and other senior executives will join Nvidia.

This deal is Nvidia's largest acquisition in history. The chipmaker's largest acquisition to date occurred in 2019 when it bought Israeli chip developer Mellanox for nearly $7 billion. At the end of October, Nvidia had $60.6 billion in cash and short-term investments, which is $13.3 billion more than at the beginning of 2023.

In an email to employees obtained by CNBC, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the deal would expand Nvidia's capabilities.

Nvidia records record revenue of $57 billion and reassures about AI 'bubble'20.11.25, 11:59 • 3474 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Google