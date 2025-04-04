Trump's new tariffs could lead to cuts in Hollywood advertising budgets. Brands are reviewing spending due to economic uncertainty, which will hit traditional media.
Members of Trump's National Security Council, including Mike Waltz, conducted government business through personal Gmail accounts. Waltz discussed sensitive topics with officials from other agencies who used government accounts.
The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.
Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.
Mozilla developers have discovered a dangerous vulnerability in Firefox that has already been exploited. The company has released a fix for versions 136.0.4, ESR 115.21.1 and 128.8.1.
Microsoft has announced AI agents Researcher and Analyst for Copilot 365, using OpenAI models, for research and data analysis. The tools are scheduled to be deployed in April.
Pharmaceutical companies actively advertise drugs, especially on TV, passing the costs on to patients. Up to 90% of the cost of over-the-counter drugs may be advertising, which contradicts EU practice.
The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.
Apple plans to add a camera with AI to the Apple Watch for object recognition and text translation. The company aims to integrate this feature into future devices, including AirPods.
The new Aardvark Weather system based on artificial intelligence makes weather forecasts faster and with fewer resources. It already surpasses American analogues and can help avoid disasters.
The chatbot issued a fake story in which the man allegedly killed two sons and received 21 years in prison. The Norwegian has appealed to the court against OpenAI for false information.
Google has agreed to pay $28 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. The company is accused of favoring white and Asian employees.
The podcast "Closing the Round" has reached the middle of its fifth season, covering topics from investments to technology. Guests included Mykhailo Fedorov and other influential figures.
Alphabet has agreed to acquire Wiz, an Israeli cloud security startup, for $32 billion. Google Cloud believes that Wiz's solutions are a good fit for customers.
OpenAI and Google want free access to copyrighted materials to train AI. More than 400 Hollywood stars are outraged and are asking Trump to reject the proposal in order to protect creativity.
Apple plans to add a real-time conversation translation feature to AirPods with the release of iOS 19. This will allow users to communicate with people who speak other languages directly through the headphones.
Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.
March 12 is World Day Against Cyber Censorship, New Year according to the Aztec calendar, World Brain Awareness Week and other events.
Google plans to acquire AdHawk Microsystems, a manufacturer of eye-tracking technology, for $115 million. This move is part of Google's strategy to create new headsets and smart glasses.
Amazon Web Services has announced Ocelot, the first quantum chip capable of reducing error correction costs by up to 90%. The innovative chip design solves the problem of “noise” and increases the efficiency of quantum computing.
Grok AI chatbot from xAI suggested executing Donald Trump and Elon Musk in response to provocative questions. xAI has already fixed the problem and is investigating the incident.
A Dutch organization has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony on behalf of 3 million PlayStation users. The company is accused of inflating prices for digital games by up to 47% due to its monopoly position.
Meta has announced the construction of a 50,000 km submarine cable that will connect five continents. The project will have 24 fiber optic pairs and will be laid at a depth of up to 7000 meters.
xAI has presented a new artificial intelligence model Grok-3 with 10 times the computing power of its predecessor. The model includes DeepSearch and outperforms competitors, and will be available for Premium+ subscribers in X.
Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.
Apple plans to redesign the cameras in the iPhone 17 Pro, placing them in a new rectangular panel with rounded corners. The cameras will be arranged in a triangle on the left, and the flash, microphone, and LiDAR will be vertically on the right.
TikTok is available again in the Apple Store and Google Play in the United States after being temporarily removed.
Google started offering users the name “American Gulf” instead of the Gulf of Mexico after Trump's decree. The name change sparked a dispute between the US and Mexico, which refuses to recognize the new name.
TikTok has allowed Android users in the US to download the app via APK from the official website. This comes amid demands that ByteDance sell the platform within 75 days or face a ban.
Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.