$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15636 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28480 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64684 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213685 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122537 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391814 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310693 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213735 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244216 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255097 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131757 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213685 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391814 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254293 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310693 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3054 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14138 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45309 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72089 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views
For Hollywood, the timing of Trump's tariffs couldn't be worse: explained why

Trump's new tariffs could lead to cuts in Hollywood advertising budgets. Brands are reviewing spending due to economic uncertainty, which will hit traditional media.

Economy • April 3, 01:57 PM • 9742 views

Trump advisor used Gmail to discuss military matters – WP

Members of Trump's National Security Council, including Mike Waltz, conducted government business through personal Gmail accounts. Waltz discussed sensitive topics with officials from other agencies who used government accounts.

Politics • April 1, 09:02 PM • 10138 views

The EU is preparing a retaliatory strike against major US technology companies and banks over Trump's mega-duties - media

The European Union is considering retaliatory measures against the United States over Trump's new tariffs. Brussels may target American services such as banks and technology companies.

Economy • April 1, 06:30 PM • 14482 views

Forbes announced the ranking of the richest people in the world in 2025: Elon Musk topped the list, surpassing Mark Zuckerberg

Forbes published the ranking of billionaires for 2025. Elon Musk topped the list with $342 billion, ahead of Zuckerberg and Bezos, becoming the richest person in the world.

Economy • April 1, 04:16 PM • 32329 views

Mozilla released an emergency fix for a critical Firefox vulnerability

Mozilla developers have discovered a dangerous vulnerability in Firefox that has already been exploited. The company has released a fix for versions 136.0.4, ESR 115.21.1 and 128.8.1.

News of the World • March 28, 03:17 PM • 25915 views

Microsoft adds "deep reasoning" AI to Copilot for research and data analysis

Microsoft has announced AI agents Researcher and Analyst for Copilot 365, using OpenAI models, for research and data analysis. The tools are scheduled to be deployed in April.

Technologies • March 26, 03:34 PM • 21367 views
Advertising at your expense: how patients pay for the promotion of drugs in Ukraine

Pharmaceutical companies actively advertise drugs, especially on TV, passing the costs on to patients. Up to 90% of the cost of over-the-counter drugs may be advertising, which contradicts EU practice.

Economy • March 26, 02:20 PM • 310484 views

IT industry paid over $1 billion in taxes in a year - Fedorov

The Ukrainian IT industry continues to grow, increasing its share in exports and paying over $1 billion in taxes. Ukraine exports IT services to 147 countries, including Microsoft, Meta, NASA and Google.

Economy • March 24, 10:15 AM • 42024 views

Apple plans to embed a video camera and AI into its watches to analyze the surrounding world

Apple plans to add a camera with AI to the Apple Watch for object recognition and text translation. The company aims to integrate this feature into future devices, including AirPods.

News of the World • March 24, 02:36 AM • 47158 views

Synoptic - artificial intelligence: US scientists presented a new weather forecasting system

The new Aardvark Weather system based on artificial intelligence makes weather forecasts faster and with fewer resources. It already surpasses American analogues and can help avoid disasters.

News of the World • March 23, 02:18 AM • 32935 views

Norwegian to sue OpenAI: ChatGPT invented that a man is accused of killing his own children

The chatbot issued a fake story in which the man allegedly killed two sons and received 21 years in prison. The Norwegian has appealed to the court against OpenAI for false information.

News of the World • March 21, 03:03 PM • 21062 views

Google has agreed to pay $28 million over allegations of unequal treatment of employees

Google has agreed to pay $28 million to settle a class-action lawsuit. The company is accused of favoring white and Asian employees.

News of the World • March 20, 09:39 AM • 7390 views

Recap of the fifth season of "Closing the Round": we recall the most interesting episodes of the main podcast about technology

The podcast "Closing the Round" has reached the middle of its fifth season, covering topics from investments to technology. Guests included Mykhailo Fedorov and other influential figures.

Technologies • March 19, 04:52 PM • 18275 views

Google is preparing to acquire Wiz startup for a record $32 billion – media

Alphabet has agreed to acquire Wiz, an Israeli cloud security startup, for $32 billion. Google Cloud believes that Wiz's solutions are a good fit for customers.

News of the World • March 18, 01:09 PM • 10789 views

More than 400 stars call on Trump to stop OpenAI's attempts to "exploit" Hollywood

OpenAI and Google want free access to copyrighted materials to train AI. More than 400 Hollywood stars are outraged and are asking Trump to reject the proposal in order to protect creativity.

Culture • March 18, 08:55 AM • 20252 views

AirPods will be able to translate conversations in real time thanks to the iOS 19 update

Apple plans to add a real-time conversation translation feature to AirPods with the release of iOS 19. This will allow users to communicate with people who speak other languages directly through the headphones.

News of the World • March 14, 12:00 AM • 19292 views

Top 8 tech moguls lost $266 billion this year

Eight tech billionaires have lost about $266 billion due to Trump's policies. Elon Musk lost $132 billion due to the drop in Tesla shares.

Economy • March 12, 11:55 AM • 16483 views

World Day Against Cyber Censorship, Flower Planting Day: What else is celebrated on March 12

March 12 is World Day Against Cyber Censorship, New Year according to the Aztec calendar, World Brain Awareness Week and other events.

Society • March 12, 05:46 AM • 22495 views

Google plans to acquire eye-tracking startup to build glasses of the future

Google plans to acquire AdHawk Microsystems, a manufacturer of eye-tracking technology, for $115 million. This move is part of Google's strategy to create new headsets and smart glasses.

Technologies • March 12, 12:15 AM • 13039 views

Amazon unveils Ocelot, a revolutionary quantum chip that could change the future of computing

Amazon Web Services has announced Ocelot, the first quantum chip capable of reducing error correction costs by up to 90%. The innovative chip design solves the problem of “noise” and increases the efficiency of quantum computing.

Technologies • February 27, 04:09 PM • 20203 views

Musk's new Grok AI calls Trump and its creator worthy of death penalty: xAI investigates

Grok AI chatbot from xAI suggested executing Donald Trump and Elon Musk in response to provocative questions. xAI has already fixed the problem and is investigating the incident.

News of the World • February 23, 07:38 AM • 35500 views

Sony is accused of monopoly and overpricing games

A Dutch organization has filed a class action lawsuit against Sony on behalf of 3 million PlayStation users. The company is accused of inflating prices for digital games by up to 47% due to its monopoly position.

News of the World • February 20, 01:33 PM • 24375 views

Meta plans to lay an underwater internet cable covering the entire globe

Meta has announced the construction of a 50,000 km submarine cable that will connect five continents. The project will have 24 fiber optic pairs and will be laid at a depth of up to 7000 meters.

News of the World • February 18, 07:34 AM • 27519 views

Elon Musk presents new Grok 3 AI model from xAI

xAI has presented a new artificial intelligence model Grok-3 with 10 times the computing power of its predecessor. The model includes DeepSearch and outperforms competitors, and will be available for Premium+ subscribers in X.

News of the World • February 18, 07:22 AM • 29728 views

How Google removed content at the request of Russia and China: an investigation

Google has cooperated with authoritarian governments by removing objectionable content at their request. From 2020 to 2024, more than 60% of takedown requests came from Russia, and China managed to get 200+ corruption videos removed.

News of the World • February 16, 11:45 AM • 48264 views

iPhone 17 Pro will receive a new rectangular camera panel with a unique layout: what is known about the new product

Apple plans to redesign the cameras in the iPhone 17 Pro, placing them in a new rectangular panel with rounded corners. The cameras will be arranged in a triangle on the left, and the flash, microphone, and LiDAR will be vertically on the right.

News of the World • February 14, 02:45 PM • 29143 views

TikTok has returned to the American app stores Apple Store and Google Play

TikTok is available again in the Apple Store and Google Play in the United States after being temporarily removed.

News of the World • February 14, 02:41 AM • 32798 views

Google suggests “American Gulf” in search for the Gulf of Mexico

Google started offering users the name “American Gulf” instead of the Gulf of Mexico after Trump's decree. The name change sparked a dispute between the US and Mexico, which refuses to recognize the new name.

News of the World • February 11, 08:04 AM • 23384 views

TikTok found a way to bypass US restrictions via APK file

TikTok has allowed Android users in the US to download the app via APK from the official website. This comes amid demands that ByteDance sell the platform within 75 days or face a ban.

News of the World • February 8, 12:28 PM • 37694 views

Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet plan to spend $228 billion amid AI investments

Tech giants are planning to increase capital expenditures on AI infrastructure by 55% compared to 2024. Meta, Microsoft, and Alphabet expect the investments to pay off in the long run, despite investor doubts.

Economy • February 7, 07:53 AM • 28580 views