Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
02:44 PM • 4894 views
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 12037 views
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Exclusive
01:11 PM • 14977 views
Bring Kids Back UA spoke about the reintegration of children returned after being abducted by the Russian Federation.
12:48 PM • 16591 views
"We note that China is taking steps to intensify cooperation with Russia": Zelensky received a report from the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service and gave instructions
12:17 PM • 21004 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 16440 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
December 10, 11:00 AM • 14286 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
December 10, 09:54 AM • 25288 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
December 10, 08:28 AM • 17178 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
Publications
Exclusives
YouTube TV expands offering: new subscription packages, including sports, to launch in early 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

YouTube TV plans to launch over 10 new themed subscription plans in early 2026, including a sports package. It will provide access to major broadcasters and sports networks, as well as NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone options.

YouTube TV expands offering: new subscription packages, including sports, to launch in early 2026

YouTube TV, a platform owned by Alphabet Inc., plans to launch more than 10 new themed subscription plans in early 2026, among which a package fully focused on sports content will be key, in line with the global trend of personalizing television offerings. The company announced this on Wednesday in an official blog, writes UNN.

Details

YouTube TV's sports plan will give customers access to both major broadcasters and major sports networks, including Fox Corp.'s FS1, Comcast Corp.'s NBC Sports Network, and all of Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN networks. 

In addition, customers will be able to select the YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone packages as additional options. The company also announced plans to release separate options focused on news and family content.

EU launches antitrust investigation into Google over AI content use09.12.25, 10:54 • 2934 views

The launch of so-called "skinny" bundles, which provide personalized access to sports programming, is a global trend that FuboTV Inc. and DirecTV Inc. have already joined. 

At the same time, major players such as Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. previously abandoned plans to launch a joint sports streaming service Venu due to antitrust concerns. Currently, YouTube TV's basic plan costs $82.99 per month, providing access to live and on-demand programming from major broadcasters and popular cable networks. Details on pricing for the new themed plans have not yet been released.

YouTube introduces a feature to personalize the home feed26.11.25, 11:58 • 1995 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Alphabet Inc.
European Union
Google