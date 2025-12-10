YouTube TV expands offering: new subscription packages, including sports, to launch in early 2026

YouTube TV, a platform owned by Alphabet Inc., plans to launch more than 10 new themed subscription plans in early 2026, among which a package fully focused on sports content will be key, in line with the global trend of personalizing television offerings. The company announced this on Wednesday in an official blog, writes UNN.

Details

YouTube TV's sports plan will give customers access to both major broadcasters and major sports networks, including Fox Corp.'s FS1, Comcast Corp.'s NBC Sports Network, and all of Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN networks.

In addition, customers will be able to select the YouTube TV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL RedZone packages as additional options. The company also announced plans to release separate options focused on news and family content.

EU launches antitrust investigation into Google over AI content use

The launch of so-called "skinny" bundles, which provide personalized access to sports programming, is a global trend that FuboTV Inc. and DirecTV Inc. have already joined.

At the same time, major players such as Disney, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. previously abandoned plans to launch a joint sports streaming service Venu due to antitrust concerns. Currently, YouTube TV's basic plan costs $82.99 per month, providing access to live and on-demand programming from major broadcasters and popular cable networks. Details on pricing for the new themed plans have not yet been released.

YouTube introduces a feature to personalize the home feed