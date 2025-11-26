YouTube introduces a feature to personalize the home feed

YouTube is working on a feature that will fix the problem of an inconvenient main feed, reports TechCrunch, writes UNN.

Finding a YouTube video that truly matches our interests can sometimes be challenging. The video-sharing platform seems to have recognized this problem and is taking steps to address it with its new experimental feature, "Your Personalized Feed," the publication writes.

This aims to solve the frustration users often experience due to algorithm-based recommendations that sometimes miss the mark. YouTube's algorithm has reportedly often misjudged user intentions, the publication notes.

Those participating in the experiment will see "Your Personalized Feed" next to the standard "Home" button on the homepage. Clicking on it allows you to enter prompts tailored to your interests.

Instead of passively scrolling through a stream of content that may not align with your interests, this feature allows you to actively shape your feed by entering specific prompts. For example, if you want more cooking videos, simply entering that query into your custom feed will prompt YouTube to prioritize similar content in the future.

While it remains to be seen how popular "Your Personalized Feed" will be, the ability to customize your YouTube feed could be a game-changer. It could be a more effective alternative to clicking on videos one by one and using the "Not interested" or "Don't recommend channel" options, the publication notes.

YouTube is not the only platform launching its own feed. Threads recently tested a feature to customize the algorithm. X is also working on a feature that will allow users to tag the AI chatbot Grok to customize their feed.