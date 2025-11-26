$42.400.03
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
Axios learned details about the peace plan agreements: it concerns strengthening security guarantees and taking the NATO issue out of the framework
YouTube introduces a feature to personalize the home feed

YouTube is working on an experimental feature called "Your Personalized Feed," which will allow users to actively shape content by entering prompts. This aims to solve the problem of irrelevant recommendations that users often encounter.

YouTube introduces a feature to personalize the home feed

YouTube is working on a feature that will fix the problem of an inconvenient main feed, reports  TechCrunch, writes UNN.

Details

Finding a YouTube video that truly matches our interests can sometimes be challenging. The video-sharing platform seems to have recognized this problem and is taking steps to address it with its new experimental feature, "Your Personalized Feed," the publication writes.

Those participating in the experiment will see "Your Personalized Feed" next to the standard "Home" button on the homepage. Clicking on it allows you to enter prompts tailored to your interests.

Those participating in the experiment will see "Your Personalized Feed" next to the standard "Home" button on the homepage. Clicking on it allows you to enter prompts tailored to your interests.

Instead of passively scrolling through a stream of content that may not align with your interests, this feature allows you to actively shape your feed by entering specific prompts. For example, if you want more cooking videos, simply entering that query into your custom feed will prompt YouTube to prioritize similar content in the future.

While it remains to be seen how popular "Your Personalized Feed" will be, the ability to customize your YouTube feed could be a game-changer. It could be a more effective alternative to clicking on videos one by one and using the "Not interested" or "Don't recommend channel" options, the publication notes.

Addition

YouTube is not the only platform launching its own feed. Threads recently tested a feature to customize the algorithm. X is also working on a feature that will allow users to tag the AI chatbot Grok to customize their feed.

Julia Shramko

