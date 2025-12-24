On Christmas Eve, Russia struck a cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy - mayor

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 6104 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 8252 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 7266 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12242 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 19837 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 15070 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 17430 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 34095 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49612 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 68162 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars December 24, 06:59 AM
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head Kovalenko December 24, 07:35 AM
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves" December 24, 08:30 AM
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions December 24, 09:23 AM
Russian government freezes construction of Arctic railway worth over $10 billion: reasons revealed
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 6104 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 12242 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 19837 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route December 24, 02:00 PM
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars December 24, 06:59 AM
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday" December 23, 08:27 PM
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season December 23, 09:59 AM
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia" December 23, 08:10 AM
On Christmas Eve, Russia struck a cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy - mayor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 964 views

Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko reported that Russian troops shelled the local cemetery and the Alley of Heroes. As a result of the attack, monuments were damaged.

On Christmas Eve, Russia struck a cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy - mayor

Russians attacked a local cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy. This was stated by Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, on Christmas Eve, we have what we have. Russian degenerates once again hit our cemetery. The monuments are practically disfigured. Also the Alley of Heroes. What they are doing on Christmas Eve, one can say, is the last thing people who believe in God can do.

- said Bondarenko.

He added that war against monuments and human souls is the Russian style.

Let us remind you that

Russia not only rejected the proposal to stop the killings at least on this holy day, but also launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian energy system and continues assaults on the front. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Pope's disappointment over Russia's refusal to accept the recent proposal for a Christmas truce.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in Ukraine
