On Christmas Eve, Russia struck a cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy - mayor

Russians attacked a local cemetery and the Alley of Heroes in Cherkasy. This was stated by Cherkasy Mayor Anatoliy Bondarenko, reports UNN.

Unfortunately, on Christmas Eve, we have what we have. Russian degenerates once again hit our cemetery. The monuments are practically disfigured. Also the Alley of Heroes. What they are doing on Christmas Eve, one can say, is the last thing people who believe in God can do. - said Bondarenko.

He added that war against monuments and human souls is the Russian style.

Let us remind you that

Russia not only rejected the proposal to stop the killings at least on this holy day, but also launched a massive missile and drone attack on the Ukrainian energy system and continues assaults on the front. This is how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the Pope's disappointment over Russia's refusal to accept the recent proposal for a Christmas truce.