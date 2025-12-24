$42.100.05
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 1664 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 2242 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 3730 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 8712 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 17075 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 14119 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16746 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33543 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49118 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 67372 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Publications
Exclusives
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 1656 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 8708 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 17073 views
Will get a weak and dependent Russia and an exhausted Europe: the National Security and Defense Council suggested why China might benefit from the continuation of the war in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

China may be interested in the continuation of the war, as it weakens Russia and exhausts Europe. This allows Beijing to draw individual European countries into its dependence through investments.

Will get a weak and dependent Russia and an exhausted Europe: the National Security and Defense Council suggested why China might benefit from the continuation of the war in Ukraine

China may actually benefit from the continuation of the war, because Beijing gets a weak and dependent Russia, and also exhausts Europe. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Strategically, in the paradigm of planning 50 years ahead, China may be interested in the segmentation and division of the EU, because in this way individual European countries can be pulled into its dependence through infrastructure (and not only) investments.

- Kovalenko wrote.

Earlier

President Zelenskyy reported on the correlation between Chinese satellite imagery of Ukrainian territory and Russian strikes on energy facilities. Ukraine considers this a factor prolonging the war.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
