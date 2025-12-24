China may actually benefit from the continuation of the war, because Beijing gets a weak and dependent Russia, and also exhausts Europe. This opinion was expressed by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko, reports UNN.

Strategically, in the paradigm of planning 50 years ahead, China may be interested in the segmentation and division of the EU, because in this way individual European countries can be pulled into its dependence through infrastructure (and not only) investments. - Kovalenko wrote.

Earlier

President Zelenskyy reported on the correlation between Chinese satellite imagery of Ukrainian territory and Russian strikes on energy facilities. Ukraine considers this a factor prolonging the war.