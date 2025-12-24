$42.100.05
49.640.15
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 2012 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
02:30 PM • 2672 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
02:18 PM • 3974 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 9120 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 17281 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 14206 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 16805 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 33587 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 49158 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 67437 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán: "2026 could be the last year for peace in Europe"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

The Hungarian Prime Minister believes that Brussels allegedly "does not want peace between Russia and Ukraine."

Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán: "2026 could be the last year for peace in Europe"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not rule out that 2026 could be the last year for "peace in Europe." He stated this in an interview with the pro-government newspaper "Magyar Nemzet" ("Hungarian Nation" - ed.), reports UNN.

Details

According to Orbán, more than 80 years have passed since the "last great war" in Europe. This refers to World War II, which ended in 1945.

For a long time, nuclear weapons of mass destruction deterred the peoples of the continent from war. Everyone believed that a European conflict would inevitably escalate into a nuclear world war. This fear lasted for 80 years. However, a completely new world is now emerging

- Orbán stated.

He added that, allegedly thanks to him, during a recent meeting in Brussels, "it was possible to slow down the pace of the war's approach." This refers to the decision made on December 19 to finance Ukraine with 90 billion euros over two years. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš opposed this decision.

Orbán also stated that Brussels allegedly "does not want peace between Russia and Ukraine."

Today in Europe there are two camps: supporters of war and supporters of peace. Currently, pro-war forces have the upper hand. Brussels wants war, Hungary wants peace

- stated the Hungarian Prime Minister.

€90 billion from the EU for Ukraine: the decision-making process was not easy - Euronews23.12.25, 17:16 • 3206 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
Nuclear weapons
War in Ukraine
Robert Fico
Brussels
Europe
Hungary
Ukraine