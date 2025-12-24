Hungarian Prime Minister Orbán: "2026 could be the last year for peace in Europe"

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán did not rule out that 2026 could be the last year for "peace in Europe." He stated this in an interview with the pro-government newspaper "Magyar Nemzet" ("Hungarian Nation" - ed.), reports UNN.

Details

According to Orbán, more than 80 years have passed since the "last great war" in Europe. This refers to World War II, which ended in 1945.

For a long time, nuclear weapons of mass destruction deterred the peoples of the continent from war. Everyone believed that a European conflict would inevitably escalate into a nuclear world war. This fear lasted for 80 years. However, a completely new world is now emerging - Orbán stated.

He added that, allegedly thanks to him, during a recent meeting in Brussels, "it was possible to slow down the pace of the war's approach." This refers to the decision made on December 19 to finance Ukraine with 90 billion euros over two years. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš opposed this decision.

Orbán also stated that Brussels allegedly "does not want peace between Russia and Ukraine."

Today in Europe there are two camps: supporters of war and supporters of peace. Currently, pro-war forces have the upper hand. Brussels wants war, Hungary wants peace - stated the Hungarian Prime Minister.

€90 billion from the EU for Ukraine: the decision-making process was not easy - Euronews