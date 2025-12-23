$42.150.10
Exclusive
03:15 PM
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
12:03 PM
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
December 23, 08:27 AM
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Publications
Exclusives
03:15 PM
€90 billion from the EU for Ukraine: the decision-making process was not easy - Euronews

Kyiv • UNN

 100 views

On December 19, the European Union approved €90 billion in funding for Ukraine, which the country will repay after receiving reparations from Russia. Journalists found out how this process took place.

€90 billion from the EU for Ukraine: the decision-making process was not easy - Euronews

At the end of last week, the European Union agreed on 90 billion euros in funding for Ukraine over two years. This happened on December 19: according to this decision, Ukraine will return these funds only after receiving reparations from Russia, while blocked Russian assets will remain frozen. At the same time, the process of adopting this decision was not easy, reports UNN with reference to Euronews.

Details

A plan to provide Kyiv with a reparations loan was put up for discussion. It, in turn, was based on frozen Russian assets held in a Belgian depository. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen spoke in favor of this option, while Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever opposed it.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, and Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš also opposed this decision.

In order to reach a compromise, a wording was adopted stating that frozen Russian assets could be used in the future, but without specifying how. It is also difficult to understand how Ukraine will return 90 billion euros if Moscow does not pay reparations. The main outcome of the meeting was that EU leaders were able to make an important decision without unanimity.

- the report says.

Hungary, Slovakia, and the Czech Republic will not be affected by the EU's decision on €90 billion for Ukraine with the involvement of the EU budget without Russian assets - conclusions19.12.25, 08:31 • 22770 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

EconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Bart De Wever
Mette Frederiksen
Friedrich Merz
Robert Fico
European Union
Denmark
Belgium
Czech Republic
Germany
Slovakia
Hungary
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Viktor Orbán