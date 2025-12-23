$42.150.10
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
06:30 AM • 15214 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 32096 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 48376 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
December 22, 02:35 PM • 73058 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:00 PM • 43191 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
December 22, 01:08 PM • 36470 views
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar Krai
December 22, 01:06 PM • 30249 views
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
December 22, 11:25 AM • 25995 views
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
December 22, 10:46 AM • 21890 views
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
December 22, 02:35 PM • 73082 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

"Stranger Things" broke its own record with the premiere of its 5th season, showing the highest weekly viewership among streaming series.

"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season

The premiere of the final season of the series "Stranger Things" during the holidays surpassed itself, writes UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

According to Nielsen's latest weekly report, the series recorded an impressive 8.46 billion minutes of viewing in the first week of Season 5, significantly outperforming virtually all other streaming series from November 24 to 30.

This is the highest weekly viewership figure in the history of streaming services, exceeding the previous one by more than 1 billion minutes, and a record already held by "Stranger Things," which garnered 7.2 billion minutes during the Season 4 premiere in 2022.

Nielsen does not break down viewership by season but reported that 57% of the total came from new Season 5 episodes, and 59% of viewers were adults aged 18 to 49.

Direct comparison with the previous season is difficult, the publication writes. Nevertheless, this figure is impressive, considering that it includes just over four days of availability of new episodes - and especially considering that only four episodes were released. Three years ago, seven episodes of "Stranger Things" Season 4 were released simultaneously, and the series reached a record weekly figure only in the first week after its premiere, from May 30 to June 5. In the first three days of Season 4, "Stranger Things" was watched for 5.14 billion minutes.

According to Nielsen, the hype around the final season began several weeks before the episodes premiered. "Stranger Things" again ranked 3rd in Nielsen's top ten in the week of November 3 with 921 million minutes of viewing, and the following week rose to first place with 1.3 billion. In the week before the Season 5 premiere, the series maintained its leadership status, accumulating a total of 1.6 billion minutes.

This sets the stage for huge success both at Christmas and New Year's Eve, when Netflix will begin airing the final episodes of the series. Although Nielsen reports come with a month's delay, Netflix will report overall data for the remaining Season 5 episodes in the coming weeks, as it did for the first four episodes.

Despite fierce competition, Paramount+ managed to attract attention with the third episode of Season 2 of the series "Landman," and the Netflix series "The Beast in Me" also achieved success. "Landman" took second place with 1.34 billion minutes of viewing, and "The Beast in Me" took third place with 1.06 billion minutes of viewing.

Interestingly, the 2011 series "Homeland" by "The Beast in Me" creator Howard Gordon also soared to first place among acquired films that week, garnering 855 million minutes of viewing after appearing on Netflix.

As always, it is at this time that classic Christmas movies annually begin to appear in the Nielsen ratings. The live-action film "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" became the leader, garnering 669 million minutes of viewing. The film "Home Alone" collected 499 million minutes of viewing, and "Elf" - 397 million minutes.

Julia Shramko

