Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Trump had a "positive conversation" with Putin on Ukraine - White House

Kyiv • UNN

 • 60 views

The White House said Trump had a "positive conversation" with Putin on Ukraine. Details are not yet known.

Trump had a "positive conversation" with Putin on Ukraine - White House

US President Donald Trump had a "positive conversation" with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine. This was reported by US President Donald Trump's spokeswoman Caroline Leavitt, according to UNN.

President Trump concluded a positive conversation with President Putin regarding Ukraine 

- reported the White House spokeswoman. 

Leavitt did not provide further details.

Trump said Russia wants Ukraine's "success" and mentioned cheap gas29.12.25, 02:02 • 15385 views

Recall

On December 28, a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump took place in the United States.

Before negotiations with his Ukrainian counterpart, the American leader spoke by phone with Russian dictator Putin.

Putin is serious about a peace deal, but explosions continue on both sides – Trump28.12.25, 21:21 • 4154 views

Antonina Tumanova

