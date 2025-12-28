Putin is serious about a peace deal, but explosions continue on both sides – Trump

US President Donald Trump is convinced that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is serious about a peace agreement. At the same time, the American leader admitted that explosions are heard from both sides, UNN reports.

He (Putin - ed.) is serious about it, and I can say that even Ukraine is launching serious attacks on Russia, now we cannot turn a blind eye to it – Trump emphasized during a meeting with Zelenskyy.

However, according to him, explosions are heard from both sides.

This is negative, of course, explosions continue on both sides. I don't think these explosions were caused by Congo or the United States. They are at war, and we'll see what happens. We have two sides that are very eager for peace. Ukrainians want peace, and both leaders want peace - Trump summarized.

Recall

US President Donald Trump promised Ukraine significant economic benefits from concluding an agreement during a meeting with Volodymyr Zelenskyy.