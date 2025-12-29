Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia allegedly "wants success" for Ukraine. He made this statement after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

This might sound a little strange. But Putin was very sincere and generous in his feelings about Ukraine's success. Particularly in energy, in selling energy and other resources at a low price - said Trump.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that after a previous conversation with Russian President Putin, the parties discussed all key issues in detail. This happened after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.