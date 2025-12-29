$41.930.00
Trump said Russia wants Ukraine's "success" and mentioned cheap gas

Kyiv • UNN

 • 438 views

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia allegedly "wants success" for Ukraine, especially in energy and selling resources at a low price. This came after his talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.

Trump said Russia wants Ukraine's "success" and mentioned cheap gas
Photo: t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

US President Donald Trump stated that Russia allegedly "wants success" for Ukraine. He made this statement after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

This might sound a little strange. But Putin was very sincere and generous in his feelings about Ukraine's success. Particularly in energy, in selling energy and other resources at a low price

- said Trump.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that after a previous conversation with Russian President Putin, the parties discussed all key issues in detail. This happened after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.

Alla Kiosak

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine