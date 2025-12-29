Trump said Russia wants Ukraine's "success" and mentioned cheap gas
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that Russia allegedly "wants success" for Ukraine, especially in energy and selling resources at a low price. This came after his talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.
US President Donald Trump stated that Russia allegedly "wants success" for Ukraine. He made this statement after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.
Details
This might sound a little strange. But Putin was very sincere and generous in his feelings about Ukraine's success. Particularly in energy, in selling energy and other resources at a low price
Recall
Donald Trump stated that after a previous conversation with Russian President Putin, the parties discussed all key issues in detail. This happened after talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, where details were also discussed.