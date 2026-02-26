EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast 26 February 2026

The economic growth forecast for Ukraine for 2026 has been downgraded to 2.5% for 2026, according to a new EBRD report from February 26, writes UNN.

Details

"The growth forecast for Ukraine for this year has been revised downwards to 2.5% (-2.5%), as it will take time for the full economic impact of a potential peace agreement to materialize," the report states.

At the same time, Ukraine's economy is expected to grow by 4% in 2027.

Addition

Earlier, the EBRD predicted Ukraine's economic growth at 5% in 2026.

In October, the World Bank downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2026 to 2% from 5.2%.