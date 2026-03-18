Russian attack on Kyiv: drone debris damaged shopping mall wall

A fragment of an enemy drone damaged the wall of a shopping center in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack on the capital this evening, a UAV fragment fell on the roof and also damaged the wall of a shopping center in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. - Klitschko reported.

According to him, there were no fires or casualties.

UAV debris in Kyiv fell on the roof of a non-residential building