Russian attack on Kyiv: drone debris damaged shopping mall wall
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, debris from an enemy UAV damaged the roof and wall of a shopping center in the Holosiivskyi district. No fires or casualties were reported as a result of the incident.
A fragment of an enemy drone damaged the wall of a shopping center in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.
As a result of the enemy attack on the capital this evening, a UAV fragment fell on the roof and also damaged the wall of a shopping center in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.
According to him, there were no fires or casualties.
UAV debris in Kyiv fell on the roof of a non-residential building18.03.26, 20:04 • 2166 views