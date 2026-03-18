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Russian attack on Kyiv: drone debris damaged shopping mall wall

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2322 views

In Kyiv, debris from an enemy UAV damaged the roof and wall of a shopping center in the Holosiivskyi district. No fires or casualties were reported as a result of the incident.

Russian attack on Kyiv: drone debris damaged shopping mall wall

A fragment of an enemy drone damaged the wall of a shopping center in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital. This was stated by Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, reports UNN.

As a result of the enemy attack on the capital this evening, a UAV fragment fell on the roof and also damaged the wall of a shopping center in the Holosiivskyi district of the capital.

- Klitschko reported.

According to him, there were no fires or casualties.

UAV debris in Kyiv fell on the roof of a non-residential building18.03.26, 20:04 • 2166 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkraineKyiv
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Vitali Klitschko
Kyiv