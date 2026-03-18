UAV debris in Kyiv fell on the roof of a non-residential building

On the evening of March 18, fragments of a Russian drone were recorded falling on the roof of a non-residential building in Kyiv. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.

During the last air raid, fragments of a UAV were recorded falling on the roof of a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district. - the message says.

Fortunately, there was no fire or casualties."

Recall

Ukraine tried to stop the supply of UAVs through diplomatic contacts since the beginning of the war. Iran ignored the calls and continued training Russian troops.