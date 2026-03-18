UAV debris in Kyiv fell on the roof of a non-residential building
Kyiv • UNN
In Kyiv, the debris of an enemy drone was recorded falling on a non-residential building. There were no casualties as a result of the incident, and no fire broke out at the scene.
On the evening of March 18, fragments of a Russian drone were recorded falling on the roof of a non-residential building in Kyiv. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, writes UNN.
During the last air raid, fragments of a UAV were recorded falling on the roof of a non-residential building in the Holosiivskyi district.
Fortunately, there was no fire or casualties."
Recall
Ukraine tried to stop the supply of UAVs through diplomatic contacts since the beginning of the war. Iran ignored the calls and continued training Russian troops.