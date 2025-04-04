Layoffs will begin in American healthcare institutions as part of the reorganization. Up to 10,000 people are expected to be laid
off due to the ministry's reform.
The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.
The US Secretary of Health claims that phones cause cancer, worsen academic performance and lead to drug use. France is also
planning a ban for children under 15.