Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11115 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 19391 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59044 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 204130 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 117482 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 382950 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304913 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212865 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243757 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254868 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52931 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66948 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 17883 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 38700 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123045 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123556 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 204118 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 382932 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250302 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 304905 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11460 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39087 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67334 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53318 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 122266 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

American politician and activist (born 1954)
Mass layoffs have begun in the US as part of Kennedy Jr.'s planned restructuring of the healthcare industry

Layoffs will begin in American healthcare institutions as part of the reorganization. Up to 10,000 people are expected to be laid off due to the ministry's reform.

News of the World • April 1, 12:44 PM • 8623 views

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will cut 10,000 jobs

The U. S. Department of Health and Human Services plans to cut 10,000 positions due to restructuring and program cancellations. This will reduce the staff from 82,000 to 62,000 employees.

News of the World • March 27, 03:23 PM • 16800 views

Science under threat: Head of the Nobel Committee warns that pressure on free research is increasing

The head of the Nobel Committee has expressed concern about the harassment of scientists and the reduction of science funding. This is happening against the background of political disputes and may threaten the freedom of research.

News of the World • March 24, 09:49 AM • 30874 views

Mobile phones may be banned in American schools: what is the reason

The US Secretary of Health claims that phones cause cancer, worsen academic performance and lead to drug use. France is also planning a ban for children under 15.

News of the World • March 23, 01:38 AM • 26817 views