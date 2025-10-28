$42.070.07
Trump's Surgeon General nominee Casey Means prepares to defend her medical background in Congress

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Donald Trump's nominee for US Surgeon General, Casey Means, is preparing to defend her qualifications in the Senate due to a lack of licensure and ties to functional medicine. She will emphasize her extensive practical experience and focus on preventing chronic diseases.

Trump's Surgeon General nominee Casey Means prepares to defend her medical background in Congress

Casey Means, a physician, entrepreneur, and popular influencer, nominated by President Donald Trump for the position of U.S. Surgeon General, will try to dispel doubts about her qualifications during Senate hearings this week. Her appointment has caused controversy due to the lack of an active medical license and her ties to the functional medicine movement, which critics call pseudoscientific. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

According to written testimony reviewed by Bloomberg, Means will emphasize that she has extensive practical experience – she has treated thousands of patients in clinics and operating rooms, managed her own practice, and co-founded the medical technology startup Levels Health Inc.

My professional journey has prepared me to be an innovative and practical leader focused on overcoming chronic diseases

– she plans to state at the hearing on Thursday, which she will conduct remotely due to being 40 weeks pregnant.

Means graduated from Stanford University and is a proponent of so-called functional medicine – a field that emphasizes nutrition and prevention instead of traditional treatment. She also has close ties to U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., known for his critical statements about vaccines. Her nomination has divided even supporters of the "Make America Healthy Again" movement, some of whom fear that Means has not spoken out sharply enough against vaccination.

German Chancellor Merz's rating drops to a record low – poll results28.10.25, 17:53 • 1530 views

Critics, including Trump's first Surgeon General Jerome Adams, point out that Means does not have an active medical license – unusual for a candidate for such a position. Meanwhile, the hearings themselves will take place against the backdrop of a healthcare crisis caused by a budget stalemate in Congress, which threatens to halt insurance subsidies for millions of Americans.

UK Labour Party's rating plummets to historic low28.10.25, 14:48 • 2320 views

If the Senate approves Means's candidacy, she will become the new administration's main public face on medical issues. Her vision is to prevent chronic diseases, reduce over-medicalization, and achieve "national healing" through a healthy lifestyle.

I seek to unite the country around health that honors the connection between body and environment, and to restore Americans to harmony and wholeness

– states the text of her speech.

Trump named possible successors for US president28.10.25, 05:15 • 25470 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsHealthNews of the World
