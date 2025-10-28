Trump named possible successors for US president

US President Donald Trump spoke about who could lead the Republican Party after his departure, naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance as the main contenders for the presidential nomination in 2028. At the same time, he "left the door open for himself," UNN reports with reference to Politico.

Details

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One en route to Japan, Trump responded to a suggestion to run for an "unconstitutional third term" — an idea recently floated by former White House strategist Steve Bannon.

I would gladly do it - I have the best record ever - said the head of the White House.

At the same time, he clarified that he "hadn't really thought" about running again, adding that "we have really good people." When asked to name names, Trump gestured to Rubio, who had turned to the press cabin to speak with reporters.

We have great people - I don't need to go into that. One of them is standing right here - Trump noted.

After that, he went on to praise his Vice President J.D. Vance, who has played an important role in the administration on a number of domestic and national security issues.

"Obviously, J.D. is great. The Vice President is great. I'm not sure anyone will compete with these two," the US President concluded.

Recall

US President Donald Trump did not support the idea of running for vice president in 2028, despite calls from some to circumvent the constitutional ban on a third presidential term. He also stated that Republicans will have strong candidates in 2028.

