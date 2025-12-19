$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 5876 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 12083 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 12424 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 22051 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 19107 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 14711 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 16311 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12984 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 22463 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11176 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Electricity outage schedules
Russian tanker Hyperion first to break Trump's naval blockade in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 190 views

The Russian tanker Hyperion entered the port of Amuay in Venezuela, violating the naval blockade declared by Donald Trump. The vessel delivered raw materials for oil refining, and now the crew risks being detained by the American military when attempting to go to sea.

The tanker Hyperion became the first vessel to risk violating the new naval blockade announced by Donald Trump. The ship has already arrived at Venezuela's largest oil refinery in the port of Amuay, and now the main intrigue is whether the crew will dare to go back into the open sea, where it could be seized by the American military. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Hyperion brought special raw materials (diluents) from Russian Murmansk, without which Venezuela cannot process its heavy oil. Trump ordered the US Navy to detain all sanctioned tankers to cut off revenue for the Nicolas Maduro regime.

Last week, the Americans already seized one large tanker, Skipper, so the owners of Hyperion are now trapped: leaving Venezuelan waters means an almost guaranteed arrest of the vessel.

Who the blockade does not affect

Despite loud statements about a "complete blockade," the American company Chevron continues to export Venezuelan oil without any hindrance. In the last 24 hours alone, two vessels with a million barrels on board received a "green light" to leave the port and set off for the United States. The company explains that their work is absolutely legal, as they have special permits from the American government, unlike the "shadow fleet," which includes Hyperion.

Trump showed "his true motives": Maduro accuses US of trying to seize Venezuela's oil assets18.12.25, 04:33 • 12892 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States