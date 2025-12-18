Trump showed "his true motives": Maduro accuses US of trying to seize Venezuela's oil assets

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro stated that the American leader effectively accused Venezuela of appropriating the United States' "oil, territories, and other assets." Donald Trump's statements allegedly exposed the true intentions of the US regarding his country. This is reported by UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

According to Maduro, President Donald Trump's statements indicate that Washington seeks to change the government in Venezuela, as well as gain control over its lands and natural resources.

The President of Venezuela also recalled that earlier the US explained the strengthening of its naval presence near the country by the need to counter drug trafficking.

This is simply a belligerent and colonial fabrication, and we have said this many times, and now everyone sees the truth. The truth has been revealed. The goal is to change the regime in Venezuela, to establish a puppet government that will last no more than 47 hours, which will surrender the Constitution, sovereignty, and all wealth, turning Venezuela into a colony. This will simply never happen. - said Maduro.

Recall

On December 16, US President Donald Trump ordered a complete blockade of all sanctioned oil tankers entering or leaving Venezuelan territorial waters. He accused Venezuela of stealing American assets and declared its government a "foreign terrorist organization."

Caracas condemned this move as an open act of aggression.

The Venezuelan authorities instructed the naval forces to provide security for oil product tankers. This could escalate tensions with the US amid Donald Trump's statements about blocking the country's oil industry.

US President announced his intention to regain control over oil rights in Venezuela, which, he said, had been lost. He noted that Venezuela illegally took land and oil rights from American companies.

US House of Representatives rejects resolutions on Trump's military operations in the Caribbean