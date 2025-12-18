US House of Representatives rejects resolutions on Trump's military operations in the Caribbean

The US House of Representatives rejected two resolutions that questioned the Donald Trump administration's military operations in the Caribbean region and were directed against Venezuela. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

It is noted that one of the resolutions, proposed by Democrat Gregory Meeks, aimed to oblige Trump to withdraw troops from "military actions against presidentially designated terrorist organizations in the Western Hemisphere" without a declaration of war or congressional approval.

It was rejected by 210 votes to 216, despite the support of two Republicans and most Democrats.

Another resolution, introduced by Democrat Jim McGovern, was aimed at withdrawing US armed forces from combat operations in or against Venezuela, also without a declaration of war or congressional approval.

The House of Representatives also rejected this resolution by a vote of 211 to 213. Three Republicans broke ranks and voted for the resolution, while one Democrat opposed it.

For these resolutions to take effect, they had to be approved by the US Senate.

Trump ordered a "full and complete" blockade of all sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers. Caracas condemned this move as an open act of aggression.

The Venezuelan authorities instructed the navy to escort oil product tankers. This could escalate tensions with the US amid Donald Trump's statements about blocking the country's oil industry.

US President announced his intention to regain control over oil rights in Venezuela, which, according to him, were lost. He noted that Venezuela illegally seized land and oil rights from American companies.