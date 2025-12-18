US House of Representatives rejects resolutions on Trump's military operations in the Caribbean

$42.340.00
49.590.04
ukenru
03:48 PM • 506 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 1500 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 3622 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11830 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12189 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12744 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14889 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12333 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18701 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10831 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1m/s
95%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5006 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11037 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 19412 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18021 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20616 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11836 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18703 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20622 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25497 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51822 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Giorgia Meloni
Bart De Wever
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
Belarus
United States
Kupiansk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57545 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39560 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37936 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44244 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49204 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
M1 Abrams
The Diplomat

US House of Representatives rejects resolutions on Trump's military operations in the Caribbean

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10712 views

The US House of Representatives rejected two resolutions that questioned the military operations of the Donald Trump administration in the Caribbean region and were directed against Venezuela. One of the resolutions aimed to oblige Trump to withdraw troops from military actions in the Western Hemisphere.

US House of Representatives rejects resolutions on Trump's military operations in the Caribbean

The US House of Representatives rejected two resolutions that questioned the Donald Trump administration's military operations in the Caribbean region and were directed against Venezuela. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that one of the resolutions, proposed by Democrat Gregory Meeks, aimed to oblige Trump to withdraw troops from "military actions against presidentially designated terrorist organizations in the Western Hemisphere" without a declaration of war or congressional approval.

Venezuela resumes oil shipments amid threat of US naval blockade17.12.25, 20:52 • 10321 view

It was rejected by 210 votes to 216, despite the support of two Republicans and most Democrats.

Another resolution, introduced by Democrat Jim McGovern, was aimed at withdrawing US armed forces from combat operations in or against Venezuela, also without a declaration of war or congressional approval.

Mexico offers mediation between Venezuela and the US amid naval blockade17.12.25, 18:55 • 4554 views

The House of Representatives also rejected this resolution by a vote of 211 to 213. Three Republicans broke ranks and voted for the resolution, while one Democrat opposed it.

For these resolutions to take effect, they had to be approved by the US Senate.

Recall

Trump ordered a "full and complete" blockade of all sanctioned Venezuelan oil tankers. Caracas condemned this move as an open act of aggression.

The Venezuelan authorities instructed the navy to escort oil product tankers. This could escalate tensions with the US amid Donald Trump's statements about blocking the country's oil industry.

US President announced his intention to regain control over oil rights in Venezuela, which, according to him, were lost. He noted that Venezuela illegally seized land and oil rights from American companies.

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World