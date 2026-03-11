US reduces number of evacuation flights from the Middle East

The US State Department announced on Wednesday a reduction in the capacity of charter evacuation flights from the Middle East due to low demand, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"While commercial flight availability in the region continues to improve, the number of State Department charter flights and ground transportation operations will be reduced as the number of seats on charter flights significantly exceeds demand from Americans in the region," Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson said in a statement.

"On March 11, the State Department contacted nearly 9,000 US citizens in the United Arab Emirates, offering them US government charter flights. Despite these efforts, flights departed from the UAE with unoccupied seats due to low demand," Johnson said. A State Department official said there were more than 300 empty seats on these flights.

"Most Americans who sought assistance declined it, preferring either to remain in the country or to book commercial flights," Johnson said.

Johnson also stated that the State Department would not be publishing daily reports on its evacuation efforts.

He stated that the State Department's task force "has provided direct assistance to more than 30,000 Americans abroad, providing security advice and travel assistance."