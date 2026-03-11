$43.860.0351.040.33
07:47 PM • 1334 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
03:03 PM • 11955 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 21717 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 18299 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 23522 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 29359 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 35581 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 34101 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44663 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120919 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
US reduces number of evacuation flights from the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1774 views

The US State Department is reducing the number of charter flights due to low demand among citizens. Most Americans choose commercial flights or stay.

US reduces number of evacuation flights from the Middle East

The US State Department announced on Wednesday a reduction in the capacity of charter evacuation flights from the Middle East due to low demand, UNN reports with reference to CNN.

"While commercial flight availability in the region continues to improve, the number of State Department charter flights and ground transportation operations will be reduced as the number of seats on charter flights significantly exceeds demand from Americans in the region," Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson said in a statement.

"On March 11, the State Department contacted nearly 9,000 US citizens in the United Arab Emirates, offering them US government charter flights. Despite these efforts, flights departed from the UAE with unoccupied seats due to low demand," Johnson said. A State Department official said there were more than 300 empty seats on these flights.

Trump stated there was no evacuation plan for Americans before the operation in Iran03.03.26, 20:08 • 7860 views

"Most Americans who sought assistance declined it, preferring either to remain in the country or to book commercial flights," Johnson said.

Johnson also stated that the State Department would not be publishing daily reports on its evacuation efforts.

He stated that the State Department's task force "has provided direct assistance to more than 30,000 Americans abroad, providing security advice and travel assistance."

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United States Department of State
United Arab Emirates