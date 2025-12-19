$42.340.00
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barriers and 340 km of anti-tank ditches have been built

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barrier strips, 340 km of anti-tank ditches, and over 2.1 km of the "Egoza" barrier line have been built. Major General Oleksandr Yakovets reported to Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal on the high pace of fortification construction.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barriers and 340 km of anti-tank ditches have been built

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barriers, 340 km of anti-tank ditches, and over 2.1 km of the "Egoza" barrier line have been built. This was reported by Major General Oleksandr Yakovets to Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Today we visited the military in the Zaporizhzhia direction. I checked how the construction of fortifications, for which the State Special Transport Service is responsible, is progressing. We inspected the engineering barriers built by the SSTS using the latest technologies 

- Shmyhal reported.

Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed - NSDC CCD03.12.25, 11:51 • 4950 views

As reported by Major General Oleksandr Yakovets, in 2025, strongholds and barrier pyramids were fully built in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In addition, 255 km of non-explosive barrier strips, 340 km of anti-tank ditches, over 2.1 km of the "Egoza" barrier line, and 277 km of the MPP low-visibility obstacle were built.

The pace of construction is high. At the same time, I gave instructions to accelerate the arrangement of fortifications in 2026 

- Shmyhal summarized.

Chaos in the Russian Federation in the Zaporizhzhia direction: occupiers storm their own positions due to incompetence of commanders19.12.25, 18:44 • 2716 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Denys Shmyhal