In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barriers and 340 km of anti-tank ditches have been built

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, 255 km of non-explosive barriers, 340 km of anti-tank ditches, and over 2.1 km of the "Egoza" barrier line have been built. This was reported by Major General Oleksandr Yakovets to Defense Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by UNN.

Today we visited the military in the Zaporizhzhia direction. I checked how the construction of fortifications, for which the State Special Transport Service is responsible, is progressing. We inspected the engineering barriers built by the SSTS using the latest technologies - Shmyhal reported.

As reported by Major General Oleksandr Yakovets, in 2025, strongholds and barrier pyramids were fully built in the Zaporizhzhia direction. In addition, 255 km of non-explosive barrier strips, 340 km of anti-tank ditches, over 2.1 km of the "Egoza" barrier line, and 277 km of the MPP low-visibility obstacle were built.

The pace of construction is high. At the same time, I gave instructions to accelerate the arrangement of fortifications in 2026 - Shmyhal summarized.

