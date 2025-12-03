Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed - NSDC CCD
Kyiv • UNN
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported on the failure of Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He noted that the Russians are unable to break through the front, despite heavy fighting.
Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction have failed, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.
Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed
"Putin is puffing himself up like a balloon in front of the Americans in an attempt to demonstrate that he 'can do anything on the front,' but the reality is the opposite. The Russians are not capable of breaking through the front, although the battles are ongoing and indeed very difficult. Russia's goal remains unchanged - the destruction of the state of Ukraine, but they will not succeed," Kovalenko noted.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk02.12.25, 14:35 • 34958 views