Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed - NSDC CCD

Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction have failed, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

"Putin is puffing himself up like a balloon in front of the Americans in an attempt to demonstrate that he 'can do anything on the front,' but the reality is the opposite. The Russians are not capable of breaking through the front, although the battles are ongoing and indeed very difficult. Russia's goal remains unchanged - the destruction of the state of Ukraine, but they will not succeed," Kovalenko noted.

