MP: Over 3,000 amendments were submitted to the draft State Budget, but most were not taken into account
December 3, 03:01 AM • 15862 views
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 25112 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 23057 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 34948 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 72954 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 48938 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 39086 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 34026 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 59693 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed - NSDC CCD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, reported on the failure of Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction. He noted that the Russians are unable to break through the front, despite heavy fighting.

Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed - NSDC CCD

Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction have failed, Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, announced on Wednesday in Telegram, UNN writes.

Russian attempts to occupy Huliaipole in the Zaporizhzhia direction failed

- said Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

"Putin is puffing himself up like a balloon in front of the Americans in an attempt to demonstrate that he 'can do anything on the front,' but the reality is the opposite. The Russians are not capable of breaking through the front, although the battles are ongoing and indeed very difficult. Russia's goal remains unchanged - the destruction of the state of Ukraine, but they will not succeed," Kovalenko noted.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk

Julia Shramko

