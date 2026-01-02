Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he had offered Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, to lead the President's Office, and named the tasks of the new head of the OP, UNN writes.

I met with Kyrylo Budanov and offered him to head the Office of the President of Ukraine - Zelenskyy wrote on social media on January 2.

"Now Ukraine needs more focus on security issues, the development of Ukraine's Defense and Security Forces, as well as on the diplomatic track in negotiations, and the President's Office will serve to fulfill primarily such tasks of our state. Kyrylo has special experience in these areas and sufficient strength to achieve results," the President emphasized.

He also instructed the new head of the President's Office, in cooperation with the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine and other necessary leaders and institutions, to update and submit for approval the strategic foundations of our state's defense and development and further steps. - Zelenskyy indicated.

Addition

On November 28, Andriy Yermak was dismissed from the post of head of the President's Office by Zelenskyy's decree. This happened after NABU and SAP conducted searches at Andriy Yermak's place.

On December 4, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that a decision on the new head of the President's Office would be made "in the near future" after meetings with candidates for the position. However, it was later reported that the issue had been postponed.