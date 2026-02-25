There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy

The Security Service of Ukraine is undergoing a cleansing, there were relevant arrests today, and it is important that there are fair sentences. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

There were reports from the Security Service of Ukraine – I instructed Yevhen Khmara and Oleksandr Poklad to work on cleansing the Service of those whose interest is not Ukraine at all. There are already results. Today there were relevant arrests, and it is very important that there are fair sentences - Zelenskyy announced.

According to him, everyone in public office must work for Ukraine and for the sake of Ukraine.

There will be no other way. Glory to Ukraine! - summarized the Head of State.

