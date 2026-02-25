$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
06:05 PM • 292 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:40 PM • 1526 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
04:34 PM • 4630 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 7908 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 17176 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 16167 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 16323 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 26899 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21984 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 25335 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
2.7m/s
89%
753mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine's EU accession in 2027 is unrealistic - Austrian government ministerFebruary 25, 08:33 AM • 6846 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 24126 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 12614 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in BaliFebruary 25, 11:07 AM • 16594 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the countryFebruary 25, 12:05 PM • 16964 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 17185 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 26904 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 49243 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 59080 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 76872 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orbán
J. D. Vance
Marco Rubio
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 20749 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 24392 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 26939 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 30646 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38934 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
Fox News
The Diplomat

There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced arrests within the SBU as part of the service's cleansing. He emphasized the importance of fair sentences.

There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy

The Security Service of Ukraine is undergoing a cleansing, there were relevant arrests today, and it is important that there are fair sentences. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

There were reports from the Security Service of Ukraine – I instructed Yevhen Khmara and Oleksandr Poklad to work on cleansing the Service of those whose interest is not Ukraine at all. There are already results. Today there were relevant arrests, and it is very important that there are fair sentences 

- Zelenskyy announced.

According to him, everyone in public office must work for Ukraine and for the sake of Ukraine.

There will be no other way. Glory to Ukraine! 

- summarized the Head of State.

Zelenskyy instructed to cleanse the SBU of those who serve not Ukraine, but other interests16.02.26, 21:05 • 8739 views

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine