Zelenskyy instructed to cleanse the SBU of those who serve not Ukraine, but other interests
Kyiv • UNN
Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the First Deputy Head of the SBU, Oleksandr Poklad, to cleanse the Security Service of individuals who serve other interests. The President expects tough actions and results.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Oleksandr Poklad, the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), will be responsible for purging the SSU of those who serve interests other than Ukraine's. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.
Today, there were also reports from the Security Service of Ukraine, specifically from Yevhen Khmara and Oleksandr Poklad, regarding countering Russian operations. I am grateful for every success, the success of our defenders, including the SSU, in countering Russian sabotage. Separately, Oleksandr Poklad will also be responsible for purging the Security Service of Ukraine of those who serve interests other than Ukraine's.
He emphasized the need for decisive action.
We need a truly strong Security Service of Ukraine. I expect results.
Recall
President Zelenskyy approved new SSU combat operations aimed at further weakening the enemy.