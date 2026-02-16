$43.100.11
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
04:45 PM • 12529 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 13766 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 24821 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 23125 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 44129 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 25248 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29076 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35188 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 37848 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19132 views
Ukraine to be hit by cold snap after a brief respite from snowfalls: where the frosts will be strongestPhotoFebruary 16, 01:28 PM • 26838 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18171 views
Russian delegation leaves for Geneva tonight: what instructions it has02:49 PM • 9258 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 6198 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professions06:03 PM • 5952 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 18199 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 24826 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 44137 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 80264 views
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhoto06:54 PM • 2516 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideo05:06 PM • 6248 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 19160 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 27406 views
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 30954 views
Zelenskyy instructed to cleanse the SBU of those who serve not Ukraine, but other interests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2474 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the First Deputy Head of the SBU, Oleksandr Poklad, to cleanse the Security Service of individuals who serve other interests. The President expects tough actions and results.

Zelenskyy instructed to cleanse the SBU of those who serve not Ukraine, but other interests

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Oleksandr Poklad, the First Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), will be responsible for purging the SSU of those who serve interests other than Ukraine's. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Today, there were also reports from the Security Service of Ukraine, specifically from Yevhen Khmara and Oleksandr Poklad, regarding countering Russian operations. I am grateful for every success, the success of our defenders, including the SSU, in countering Russian sabotage. Separately, Oleksandr Poklad will also be responsible for purging the Security Service of Ukraine of those who serve interests other than Ukraine's.

- said Zelenskyy.

He emphasized the need for decisive action.

We need a truly strong Security Service of Ukraine. I expect results.

- added the President.

Recall

President Zelenskyy approved new SSU combat operations aimed at further weakening the enemy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Russian propaganda
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine