Almost 270 battles recorded on the front, enemy launched 5,000 drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, there have been 268 combat engagements at the front. The enemy used 5036 kamikaze drones and carried out 2863 shellings, UNN reports.

The enemy launched 48 air strikes, dropped 170 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 5036 kamikaze drones and carried out 2863 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements took place today, the enemy carried out 102 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, 12 of them using multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 12 times in the areas of Vovchansk, Lyman, and Pishchane, and in the direction of Okhrimivka and Bochkovo. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked 13 times in the areas of Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, Novoosinove, Hlushkivka, Novoplatonivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six enemy attacks towards the settlements of Lyman and in the area of Kolodyazi and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance seven times in the areas of Platonivka, Zakitne, and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Defense Forces stopped two enemy assault actions in the areas of Minkivka and Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 44 times today in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Rusynyi Yar, Stepanivka, Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out seventy attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Bilytske, Dorozhne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Myrnograd, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia, Dachne. Two combat engagements are currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, 197 occupiers were eliminated and 70 were wounded in this direction today; a tank, three armored combat vehicles, 14 units of motor transport, a communication antenna, one unit of special equipment were destroyed, and two armored combat vehicles, nine units of motor transport were damaged. 191 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Zlahoda, Zelenyi Hai, and Krasnohirske. Orestopil, Prosiana, and Mechetne were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, 31 attacks took place in the areas of Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Myrny, Olenokostiantynivka, Huliaipilske, Zelene, and Dobropillia. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Vozdvyzhivska, Yehorivka, Kopani, Huliaipilske, Zelena Dibrova. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders successfully repelled two enemy attacks near Stepove.

The settlements of Veselianka and Orikhiv were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy attacked towards Bilohrudyi Island. It had no success.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses exceeded 1.28 million and thousands of pieces of equipment - 930 occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff