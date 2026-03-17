Russia's losses exceeded 1.28 million and thousands of pieces of equipment - 930 occupiers eliminated in a day - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released updated data on the losses of the Russian army as of March 17, 2026. The total combat losses of the enemy since the beginning of the full-scale invasion have exceeded 1.28 million people. Over the past day, the Defense Forces eliminated another 930 occupiers, writes UNN.

Details

Ukrainian military also continue to destroy enemy equipment. In total, Russia's losses are:

– tanks – 11,783 (+2)

– armored combat vehicles – 24,218 (+3)

– artillery systems – 38,477 (+20)

– MLRS – 1,688 (+1)

– air defense systems – 1,333 (+0)

Drone and transport strikes

Significant losses remain in drones and transport:

– operational-tactical UAVs – 183,144 (+1,991)

– automotive equipment and fuel tankers – 83,744 (+120)

In addition, since the beginning of the war, the following have been destroyed:

– aircraft – 435

– helicopters – 349

– cruise missiles – 4,468

– ships and boats – 33

– submarines – 2

– special equipment – 4,091

The General Staff noted that the data is being updated.