Europe can offer Trump a deal - support for the Iranian direction in exchange for aid to Ukraine

Finnish President Alexander Stubb suggested that Europe could try to negotiate with Donald Trump: provide support in confronting Iran in exchange for increased aid to Ukraine. This is reported by Politico, writes UNN.

Details

The idea involves the possible participation of European countries in ensuring the security of the Strait of Hormuz - a key oil supply route that has been threatened by the conflict in the Middle East.

During a speech at the Chatham House think tank, Stubb reacted positively to such a proposal.

I think that's a really good idea... No, I think that's actually a very good idea - he said, adding that he plans to discuss this option with his team.

Condition - support for Ukraine

The idea is that Europe could help the US stabilize the situation in the Persian Gulf if Washington, in turn, provides Ukraine with the necessary military support to achieve an acceptable peace.

"We fear nothing" - Zelenskyy responded to Iran's threats and commented on possible contacts with Netanyahu

Stubb acknowledged that influence on Trump is limited:

"I have no illusions about who can convince President Trump of anything. If I can find one idea out of ten regarding Ukraine, I think it's a good one."

War in the Middle East harms Ukraine

The Finnish president also stressed that the conflict with Iran is already having negative consequences for Kyiv.

A few weeks ago, the Russian economy was really doing extremely badly, and now it is recovering - he noted, explaining this by rising oil prices.

In addition, according to him, the war diverts US resources, including air defense systems, which could be used to protect Ukraine.

Risk of an unfavorable deal

Stubb warned that negotiations on Ukraine could approach a critical point.

I hope that the peace talks on Ukraine do not fail, as happened with the negotiations between Iran and the United States - he said.

According to him, there is a risk that Ukraine may be forced to agree to unfavorable terms or Europe will have to increase support independently without US involvement.

Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General the involvement of new countries in the PURL program and increasing contributions