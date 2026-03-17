Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General the involvement of new countries in the PURL program and increasing contributions

In London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense, involving new countries in the PURL program and increasing contributions to it, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.

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According to the Presidential Office, Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed the situation around Iran and Russia's role in providing military support to the Iranian regime. The Head of State emphasized the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia to limit its ability to finance its war machine.

Zelenskyy and Starmer signed a declaration on deepening defense cooperation in London

Particular attention was paid to strengthening Ukrainian air defense, involving new countries in the PURL program and increasing contributions to it, the statement said.

In addition, the President thanked Mark Rutte for the proposal to hold the first ever meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Kyiv at the ambassadorial level.

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte met in London. They discussed joint weapons production