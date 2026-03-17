Zelenskyy discussed with NATO Secretary General the involvement of new countries in the PURL program and increasing contributions
Kyiv • UNN
The President discussed with the NATO Secretary General the strengthening of air defense and sanctions against Russia. The parties plan to hold the first meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council at the ambassadorial level.
In London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. They discussed strengthening Ukrainian air defense, involving new countries in the PURL program and increasing contributions to it, UNN reports with reference to the Presidential Office.
Details
According to the Presidential Office, Zelenskyy and Rutte discussed the situation around Iran and Russia's role in providing military support to the Iranian regime. The Head of State emphasized the importance of increasing sanctions pressure on Russia to limit its ability to finance its war machine.
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Particular attention was paid to strengthening Ukrainian air defense, involving new countries in the PURL program and increasing contributions to it, the statement said.
In addition, the President thanked Mark Rutte for the proposal to hold the first ever meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council in Kyiv at the ambassadorial level.
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