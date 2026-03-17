Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte met in London. They discussed joint weapons production

In London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a joint trilateral meeting. Key topics included joint weapons production and strengthening Ukrainian air defense, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

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Among the key topics discussed during the meeting between Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte were joint weapons production and coordination in this area to strengthen Ukraine and all of Europe.

Starmer promised Zelenskyy that he would not allow the war in Iran to distract attention from Ukraine

Significant attention was paid to strengthening Ukrainian air defense and providing missiles for air defense systems. In particular, it was about the fastest possible implementation of decisions made during the Ramstein meeting and filling the PURL program with additional contributions. - the message says.

Also, according to the OP, Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte discussed the situation around Iran and its impact on Ukraine and all of Europe. The Prime Minister and the NATO Secretary General assured that they would make every possible effort to keep the focus on Ukraine and achieve a dignified peace.

Zelenskyy and Starmer signed a declaration on deepening defense cooperation in London