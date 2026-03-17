Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte met in London. They discussed joint weapons production

$44.080.0650.580.09
ukenru
04:45 PM • 10099 views
Ukraine and Spain to create joint investigative team to probe Portnov's murder - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 20375 views
Filaret in hospital due to exacerbation of chronic ailments – what is currently known about the Patriarch's condition
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 19592 views
Ukrainian ATACMS analogue - what is the new FP-7 ballistic missile?
02:51 PM • 18032 views
EU expects progress on the €90 billion loan for Ukraine after the agreement on "Druzhba" - "ideally" this week
Exclusive
March 17, 01:37 PM • 17903 views
SBI investigates destruction of prosecutor certification materials during Riaboshapka's reform
March 17, 01:00 PM • 17298 views
EU stated that it offered financial and technical assistance regarding "Druzhba" and Ukraine accepted the offer
Exclusive
March 17, 12:18 PM • 14594 views
"Europe has already understood: Russian gas is a weapon" - analyst on the idea of resuming energy purchases from Russia
Exclusive
March 17, 11:42 AM • 28585 views
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
March 17, 11:29 AM • 14868 views
The US is trying to separate Russia from China - an old strategy in a new geopolitical reality
Exclusive
March 17, 10:34 AM • 13164 views
Aerospace Association prepares proposals for legislative changes regarding the special regime of Defence City
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+4°
1.6m/s
76%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Turkey is ready to guarantee the security of negotiations on UkraineMarch 17, 10:40 AM • 13236 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 38778 views
Man left a suicide note - prosecutor's office revealed details of the tragedy involving child murder and suicide near KyivPhotoMarch 17, 11:35 AM • 15700 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhotoMarch 17, 12:55 PM • 20335 views
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhoto03:31 PM • 13081 views
Publications
Why the medical system does not protect the Ukrainian patient and how to change it - explains an expert
Exclusive
March 17, 11:42 AM • 28585 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 38788 views
Diesel and gas sharply increased in price: how fuel station prices changed over the weekMarch 16, 04:16 PM • 46542 views
How will the US react to Iran's assistance from Russia and China?
Exclusive
March 16, 01:54 PM • 61665 views
Easter 2026: who will celebrate earlier - Orthodox or CatholicsPhotoMarch 16, 12:37 PM • 53996 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Keir Starmer
Charles III
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
Iran
United States
London
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Three" has been releasedVideo07:22 PM • 2464 views
Eurovision 2026 forecast updated - what place did Ukraine takePhoto03:31 PM • 13092 views
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent Oscar night without publicity - detailsPhotoMarch 17, 12:55 PM • 20343 views
Jewish 'kuchky' before Passover - what it is and when it will occur in 2026March 17, 11:32 AM • 38788 views
Resident Evil Requiem game sets historic sales record for the seriesMarch 17, 06:57 AM • 29369 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Heating
The Guardian

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte met in London. They discussed joint weapons production

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

In London, joint weapons production and strengthening air defense with missiles were discussed. The leaders also analyzed Iran's influence on the security of Ukraine and all of Europe.

Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte met in London. They discussed joint weapons production

In London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte held a joint trilateral meeting. Key topics included joint weapons production and strengthening Ukrainian air defense, UNN reports with reference to the President's Office.

Details

Among the key topics discussed during the meeting between Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte were joint weapons production and coordination in this area to strengthen Ukraine and all of Europe.

Starmer promised Zelenskyy that he would not allow the war in Iran to distract attention from Ukraine17.03.26, 19:10 • 3020 views

Significant attention was paid to strengthening Ukrainian air defense and providing missiles for air defense systems. In particular, it was about the fastest possible implementation of decisions made during the Ramstein meeting and filling the PURL program with additional contributions.

- the message says.

Also, according to the OP, Zelenskyy, Starmer, and Rutte discussed the situation around Iran and its impact on Ukraine and all of Europe. The Prime Minister and the NATO Secretary General assured that they would make every possible effort to keep the focus on Ukraine and achieve a dignified peace.

Zelenskyy and Starmer signed a declaration on deepening defense cooperation in London17.03.26, 20:46 • 1960 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
War in Ukraine
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
NATO
Great Britain
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Iran
London