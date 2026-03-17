Starmer promised Zelenskyy that he would not allow the war in Iran to distract attention from Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in London. In his opening remarks before their private talks, Starmer assured that he would not allow the war in Iran to distract attention from Ukraine, UNN reports with reference to The Guardian.

Details

According to the British Prime Minister, Russia should not be allowed to benefit from the Iranian war, which has led to rising oil prices and allowed the US to partially lift sanctions against Russia.

Our resolve is unwavering. I think it's very important that we are clear that the focus must remain on Ukraine. Obviously, there is an ongoing conflict in Iran in the Middle East, but we cannot lose focus on what is happening in Ukraine and the need for our support. Putin cannot be the one who benefits from the conflict in Iran, whether it's oil prices or the lifting of sanctions. - Starmer emphasized.

Zelenskyy met with King Charles III

Additionally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the British capital, London.

According to the provided data, a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace was initially planned, after which Zelenskyy is to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Also, according to the provided information, the President is expected to address members of the British Parliament, as well as meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.