Zelenskyy and Starmer signed a declaration on deepening defense cooperation in London

In London, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister held their first meeting in the format of a strategic dialogue and signed a Declaration on deepening cooperation in the field of security and defense industry, UNN reports.

Thank you for your support and personal efforts to help us, and thank you to Great Britain for being with us throughout this difficult winter – it was indeed a very difficult winter. And, thank God, it is already in the past, but we cannot just stop – we need to move very quickly – said Zelenskyy.

The main focus of attention during the meeting was the development of joint defense production and the strengthening of Ukrainian air defense with additional missiles for air defense systems. The President informed about the situation at the front, Russian attacks, and Ukraine's needs to protect lives. The leaders discussed opportunities and ways to provide the necessary number of missiles.

The President and the Prime Minister discussed the situation in the Middle East and the Gulf region.

I believe it is very important for us to clearly define that Ukraine must remain in focus. Secondly, it is very important for us to remain clear and consistent that Putin cannot benefit from the conflict in Iran, whether in the form of oil prices or in the form of weakening sanctions. It is very important for us to remain resolute in supporting Ukraine and do everything possible to weaken Putin's position – Starmer emphasized.

Starmer promised Zelenskyy that he would not allow the war in Iran to distract attention from Ukraine

Zelenskyy and Starmer also discussed diplomatic efforts to achieve a dignified peace and decisions needed to strengthen sanctions against Russia, including combating the Russian tanker fleet.

Let's add

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the British capital, London.

According to the provided data, a meeting with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace was initially planned, after which Zelenskyy is to meet with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Also, according to the provided information, the President is expected to address members of the British Parliament, as well as meet with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.