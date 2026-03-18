Trump said he spoke with former president about bombing Iran

US President Donald Trump said he had spoken with one of his predecessors about the war in Iran, and that the former president said he would regret not taking such measures as Trump. At the same time, NBC News contacted four former presidents, who told the publication that they had not had a conversation with Trump, UNN reports.

Details

I spoke to one president, who I actually like. One former president, a former president, said, "I regret not doing it. I regret not doing it." But they didn't do it. I'm doing it. Right? - Trump said.

He later repeated the statement in the Oval Office. When asked by a reporter to clarify which president he had spoken to, Trump did not specify. He said it was not Bush, and then replied, "I don't want to say" when asked if it was Clinton.

The publication contacted four US presidents who stated that they had not discussed the issue of war in Iran with Trump. An aide to George W. Bush reported that "they had not been in contact," while an aide to Bill Clinton told NBC News that the person Trump was referring to was not Clinton.

An Obama aide stated that there had been "no recent conversations" between Barack Obama and Trump, and a source familiar with the matter said that Trump was not referring to Joe Biden.

Recall

US allies are resisting pressure from the Trump administration to join an international coalition to unblock the critical Strait of Hormuz.