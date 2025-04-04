Bill Clinton

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7404 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 15065 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 56144 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 199028 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114871 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377927 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301961 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212479 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243533 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254763 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting English official status in the United States. The document cancels mandatory language support for citizens who do not speak English.

News of the World • March 2, 01:39 AM • 105235 views

Obama, Clinton and Bush refuse to attend Trump's inaugural dinner

Obama, Clinton and Bush Jr. will not attend President-elect Trump's traditional inaugural dinner. All three, however, will attend the swearing-in ceremony.

News of the World • January 16, 09:55 AM • 23427 views

Michelle Obama will not attend Trump's inauguration

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Barack Obama, the Bush and Clinton families have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony.

News of the World • January 15, 12:41 AM • 28675 views

Jimmy Carter's funeral in Washington: which US president attended the ceremony

A farewell ceremony for the 39th US President Jimmy Carter is held at the Washington National Cathedral. The ceremony is attended by Biden, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Trump and other dignitaries.

Politics • January 9, 09:22 PM • 28035 views

Jimmy Carter's six-day farewell ceremony has begun: mourning events will take place until January 9

The six-day state funeral of the 39th US President Jimmy Carter has begun in Georgia. The ceremony will end on January 9 in Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy, and all living former presidents are expected to attend.

News of the World • January 5, 08:00 AM • 30315 views

Hollywood couples who have kept love alive: secrets of relationships

From Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen to Judy and Jerry Sheindlin, the stories of Hollywood's strongest marriages. Celebrity couples share their secrets on how to keep love alive for decades.

News of the World • December 31, 04:15 PM • 105608 views

Former US President Bill Clinton is hospitalized

Bill Clinton, 78, was hospitalized at Georgetown Medical Center due to high fever and infection. The former US president's condition is stable, there is no threat to his life.

News of the World • December 24, 01:10 AM • 18929 views

Trump threatens to regain control of the Panama Canal: President Jose Raul Mulino responds

Donald Trump threatens to demand the return of control over the Panama Canal if Panama does not reduce transit fees. Panamanian President Mulino said that the sovereignty of the canal is not subject to discussion.

News of the World • December 23, 09:30 AM • 16035 views

Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley - former Clinton adviser

A former Clinton adviser suggests that Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley as a vice presidential candidate. This may be an attempt to attract undecided voters, although Trump himself publicly supports Vance.

News of the World • July 26, 08:35 AM • 17877 views