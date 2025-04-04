Donald Trump has signed an executive order granting English official status in the United States. The document cancels mandatory
language support for citizens who do not speak English.
Obama, Clinton and Bush Jr. will not attend President-elect Trump's traditional inaugural dinner. All three, however, will attend
the swearing-in ceremony.
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama will not attend Donald Trump's inauguration on January 20. Barack Obama, the Bush and Clinton
families have confirmed their attendance at the ceremony.
A farewell ceremony for the 39th US President Jimmy Carter is held at the Washington National Cathedral. The ceremony is attended
by Biden, Obama, Bush, Clinton, Trump and other dignitaries.
The six-day state funeral of the 39th US President Jimmy Carter has begun in Georgia. The ceremony will end on January 9 in
Washington, D.C., where Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy, and all living former presidents are expected to attend.
From Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen to Judy and Jerry Sheindlin, the stories of Hollywood's strongest marriages. Celebrity
couples share their secrets on how to keep love alive for decades.
Bill Clinton, 78, was hospitalized at Georgetown Medical Center due to high fever and infection. The former US president's
condition is stable, there is no threat to his life.
Donald Trump threatens to demand the return of control over the Panama Canal if Panama does not reduce transit fees. Panamanian
President Mulino said that the sovereignty of the canal is not subject to discussion.
A former Clinton adviser suggests that Trump may dump Vance in favor of Nikki Haley as a vice presidential candidate. This may be
an attempt to attract undecided voters, although Trump himself publicly supports Vance.