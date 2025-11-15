Senior US officials want to dissuade Trump from nuclear weapons tests

$42.060.03
48.880.23
ukenru
November 14, 06:09 PM • 16355 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
November 14, 04:09 PM • 29417 views
On November 15, schedules will be in effect throughout Ukraine: how many queues will be disconnected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 25715 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 24144 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
November 14, 02:48 PM • 21513 views
Ukrainian women will be able to receive 50,000 hryvnias: Zelenskyy signed a law on payments for childbirth
November 14, 01:30 PM • 16371 views
Zelenskyy removed Halushchenko and Hrynchuk from the National Security and Defense Council
November 14, 01:27 PM • 39942 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 32714 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 53752 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
November 14, 07:50 AM • 31123 views
Ukraine recorded 161,000 AWOL cases in 10 months, four times more than last year - OpendatabotPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US bishops condemn Trump's immigration policy, calling for "reform"November 14, 05:31 PM • 5708 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Kyiv has risen to 36, six hospitalizedNovember 14, 05:52 PM • 3200 views
Serial maniac from China sentenced to life imprisonment in BritainNovember 14, 05:58 PM • 2778 views
New Georgia prosecutor takes over Trump election fraud caseNovember 14, 06:17 PM • 2848 views
First death from meat allergy after tick bite recorded in USNovember 14, 07:09 PM • 4088 views
Publications
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 39942 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 32714 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 29308 views
How pedestrians and drivers should act in the dark on roads during power outages: Oleksiy Biloshytskyi gave advicePhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 14, 09:52 AM • 53752 views
Disability registration in Ukraine: has the new system improved?Photo
Exclusive
November 13, 02:40 PM • 282556 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bill Clinton
Kyriakos Mitsotakis
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
White House
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 12999 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 39942 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 17858 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 34501 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 84858 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Senior US officials want to dissuade Trump from nuclear weapons tests

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

Trump administration officials plan to persuade the president to abandon the resumption of nuclear weapons tests. They believe it is impractical and could cause geopolitical tension.

Senior US officials want to dissuade Trump from nuclear weapons tests

High-ranking officials of the administration of the President of the United States of America Donald Trump, responsible for energy and nuclear sphere, plan to meet with the White House and the National Security Council in the coming days to convince the American leader to abandon the resumption of nuclear weapons tests. This is reported by CNN with reference to sources, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that Energy Secretary Chris Wright, head of the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) Brandon Williams, as well as representatives of the US National Laboratories - plan to inform the White House that, in their opinion, the explosion of warheads is impractical and could cause geopolitical tension.

Also, one of the sources says that they will be ready to tell the administration that "there will be no tests" related to the explosions of nuclear materials, and will try to push the White House to develop a plan that does not involve any explosions.

Officials hope they can convince Trump to join the NNSA approach.

No issue has been excluded from consideration, as all decision-making authority rests with the president

- added a White House official.

At the same time, Ben Diedrich, a representative of the Ministry of Energy, denies the idea that agency employees will dissuade the administration from resuming testing.

The Trump administration continues to explore all options in an effort to decipher nuclear tests on an equal footing with other countries

- said Diedrich.

According to CNN, today the US tests all components of its nuclear systems, with the exception of explosive nuclear material in warheads. The last full-scale nuclear weapons test in the US took place in 1992, and this practice was banned by former President Bill Clinton in 1996.

Trump's recent statement about the possibility of resuming nuclear tests came after Russian President Vladimir Putin boasted in October about the successful test of the Poseidon nuclear torpedo.

- the post says.

CNN sources reported that at the upcoming White House meeting, NNSA and Department of Energy officials will state that "there will be no explosions of nuclear materials" and will try to push the White House to develop a safe plan. However, Trump has the right to order tests if he does not agree with the experts.

If the US returns to nuclear testing, it will take place at an underground test site in Nevada, but this requires coordination with the state and consideration of environmental issues.

States show strong resistance to returning to work with nuclear materials as it was done before

- explained the source.

There is also the problem of disposing of nuclear waste accumulated over decades of testing in Nevada. The tests had devastating consequences for the health of residents of nearby downwind settlements - from radiation exposure to cancer.

According to CNN, new tests are not necessary because the US has enough data from the Cold War. There are fears that the resumption of tests could become a pretext for China to conduct its own, which would increase geopolitical tensions.

Trump announced a possible nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia06.11.25, 01:18 • 11798 views

Vita Zelenetska

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Energy
Carcinoma
Vladimir Putin
Nevada
Bill Clinton
United States National Security Council
White House
Donald Trump
China