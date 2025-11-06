ukenru
Trump announced a possible nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 400 views

Donald Trump announced the possible development of a nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia. He also noted that his strategy of economic pressure helps to stop international conflicts.

Trump announced a possible nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia

President of the United States of America Donald Trump stated that work may be underway on a nuclear disarmament plan involving the US, China, and Russia. The American leader said this during an American business forum in Miami, as reported by UNN.

We don't want to get into wars. I rebuilt the military. We have the strongest military in the world. We make the best equipment, the best missiles, the best rockets, the best everything. We rebuilt our nuclear weapons to be the number one nuclear power, which I hate to admit because it's so terrible. It's so terrible if it ever has to be used. Russia is second. China is third, but they'll catch us in four or five years. They want to catch us and they'll be able to. And we may be working on a denuclearization plan of the three of us. We'll see if it works out.

- Trump said.

He reiterated that his strategy of economic pressure, including through the imposition of tariffs, helps to stop international conflicts.

"Isn't that great? Tariffs did that. You know what? Tariffs, without tariffs, this would never have happened. Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Thailand, they were all at war, starting wars. Some wars lasted 32 years. One lasted 38 years. Unbelievable. They tried... President Putin, I spoke to him two weeks ago, and he said, 'We've been trying to settle this war for 10 years. We haven't succeeded. You helped us settle the situation.' I settled some of these issues in an hour. Without any help from the United Nations," the US President noted.

Recall

In early November 2025, in an interview with American television channel CBS News, US President Donald Trump stated that the United States has enough nuclear weapons for multiple strikes. The head of the White House confirmed plans to resume nuclear tests and said that he had discussed nuclear disarmament with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

According to the American leader, Washington announced the conduct of nuclear tests due to similar actions by Russia and China. He noted that the US has the largest nuclear arsenal, but China is rapidly catching up.

On November 4, Kremlin press secretary Dmitry Peskov, in a comment to Russian media, reported that Russia is awaiting official explanations from the US after President Donald Trump's statements about the possible resumption of nuclear tests.

On November 5, Vladimir Putin instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Defense, and Russia's special services to prepare proposals for the possible resumption of nuclear tests. The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation, Andriy Kovalenko, regarded this as an attempt to imitate the Cuban Missile Crisis and raise the stakes.

Vita Zelenetska

