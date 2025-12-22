Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation

The night drone attack on the Taman seaport in the Krasnodar Krai turned out to be much larger than the local authorities initially tried to present. In addition to the damaged pipeline in the village of Volna, two piers and two vessels in the water area suffered significant damage. This is reported by Russian media and local Russian authorities, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the hits, powerful fires broke out on the piers. According to the operational headquarters of Kuban, the area of ignition in some areas reached from 1000 to 1500 square meters. As of three o'clock in the morning, the fire could not be contained.

Tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov" attacked in Rostov is sinking: photos appeared online

The crews of the damaged ships and port personnel were urgently evacuated. The Russian side claims no casualties, but acknowledges the critical nature of the damage to the infrastructure that provides fuel and ammonia transshipment.

Failure of Russian air defense

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation traditionally reported on the "destruction" of 23 drones over the Black Sea, but footage from the scene indicates direct hits. The Taman port is one of Russia's key logistics hubs in the south, and its incapacitation significantly complicates the aggressor's maritime exports.

The Ukrainian military command is currently maintaining a regime of silence regarding the operation, although Western monitoring resources confirm the suspension of cargo operations at the terminal in the village of Volna.

General Staff confirms damage to Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia and other occupation facilities