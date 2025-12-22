$42.340.00
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation

As a result of a night drone attack on the Taman port in the Krasnodar Krai, two berths and two vessels sustained significant damage. The area of ignition in some sections reached from 1000 to 1500 square meters, which led to the evacuation of crews and personnel.

Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation

The night drone attack on the Taman seaport in the Krasnodar Krai turned out to be much larger than the local authorities initially tried to present. In addition to the damaged pipeline in the village of Volna, two piers and two vessels in the water area suffered significant damage. This is reported by Russian media and local Russian authorities, writes UNN.

Details

As a result of the hits, powerful fires broke out on the piers. According to the operational headquarters of Kuban, the area of ignition in some areas reached from 1000 to 1500 square meters. As of three o'clock in the morning, the fire could not be contained.

Tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov" attacked in Rostov is sinking: photos appeared online21.12.25, 23:34 • 1758 views

The crews of the damaged ships and port personnel were urgently evacuated. The Russian side claims no casualties, but acknowledges the critical nature of the damage to the infrastructure that provides fuel and ammonia transshipment.

Failure of Russian air defense

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation traditionally reported on the "destruction" of 23 drones over the Black Sea, but footage from the scene indicates direct hits. The Taman port is one of Russia's key logistics hubs in the south, and its incapacitation significantly complicates the aggressor's maritime exports.

The Ukrainian military command is currently maintaining a regime of silence regarding the operation, although Western monitoring resources confirm the suspension of cargo operations at the terminal in the village of Volna.

General Staff confirms damage to Slavyansk oil refinery in Russia and other occupation facilities17.12.25, 10:46 • 27415 views

