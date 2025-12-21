Tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov" attacked in Rostov is sinking: photos appeared online

$42.340.00
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Exclusive
December 21, 12:47 PM • 13311 views
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
December 21, 09:49 AM • 23334 views
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
December 21, 09:21 AM • 24811 views
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
December 20, 05:28 PM • 39032 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
December 20, 05:18 PM • 66355 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
December 20, 05:00 PM • 72611 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 04:36 PM • 44116 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 37404 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 39303 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
Popular news
Thousands gather on Sydney beach to honor victims of Jewish festival attackDecember 21, 11:51 AM • 5342 views
20 enemy FPV drones in two minutes: the General Staff showed rare footage of battles in PokrovskVideoDecember 21, 12:02 PM • 5006 views
A new American reconnaissance aircraft was spotted over the Black Sea - Crimean WindPhotoDecember 21, 01:13 PM • 13421 views
Cases of leprosy recorded in Croatia and Romania: authorities assure there is no risk of spreadDecember 21, 01:14 PM • 6830 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 16003 views
Publications
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 16103 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 40205 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 72613 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 110970 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 81081 views
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 15997 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 18025 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - mediaDecember 20, 03:32 PM • 30312 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 51816 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideoDecember 19, 05:00 PM • 35979 views
Tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov" attacked in Rostov is sinking: photos appeared online

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18 views

The Russian "shadow fleet" tanker, which was attacked by drones on December 18, is slowly sinking. New photos that have appeared online show the vessel partially submerged.

Tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov" attacked in Rostov is sinking: photos appeared online

The Russian oil tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov", which was hit on the night of December 18 in the port of Rostov-on-Don, began to sink. Fresh photos from the scene confirm the critical condition of the vessel: its stern part has almost completely gone underwater, submerging to the level of the superstructure. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The tanker was at the pier of the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery when it was attacked (presumably by jet drones). 

Part. "Pantsir-S2", MiG-31 and more: SBU hit Russian equipment worth hundreds of millions of dollars at Belbek airfield

According to Russian media and monitoring channels, the explosions caused serious damage: the wheelhouse and hull were damaged, and holes appeared in the engine and steering compartments, leading to a large-scale fire.

Condition of the vessel

The "Valeriy Gorchakov", built back in 1969, is part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" and is under international sanctions. Currently, no rescue operations are being carried out on the vessel – the damaged tanker has only been surrounded by protective booms to prevent a possible oil spill.

Local authorities confirmed the fact of the vessel's damage, but for a long time tried to conceal its name and the extent of the damage.

Part. Attacks on Russia's "shadow fleet" tankers: NYT named the main goal of Ukraine's special operations

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Pantsir missile system
MiG-31