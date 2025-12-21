Tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov" attacked in Rostov is sinking: photos appeared online

The Russian oil tanker "Valeriy Gorchakov", which was hit on the night of December 18 in the port of Rostov-on-Don, began to sink. Fresh photos from the scene confirm the critical condition of the vessel: its stern part has almost completely gone underwater, submerging to the level of the superstructure. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The tanker was at the pier of the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery when it was attacked (presumably by jet drones).

According to Russian media and monitoring channels, the explosions caused serious damage: the wheelhouse and hull were damaged, and holes appeared in the engine and steering compartments, leading to a large-scale fire.

Condition of the vessel

The "Valeriy Gorchakov", built back in 1969, is part of Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" and is under international sanctions. Currently, no rescue operations are being carried out on the vessel – the damaged tanker has only been surrounded by protective booms to prevent a possible oil spill.

Local authorities confirmed the fact of the vessel's damage, but for a long time tried to conceal its name and the extent of the damage.

