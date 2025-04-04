The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat throughout the country due to the take-off of a MiG-31K, the carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles. There is also information about a high-speed target in the Sumy region.
The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Yuri Slyusar, director of the Russian aircraft corporation, for aiding and abetting in the conduct of war. Under his leadership, more than 100 combat aircraft have been produced for attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.
Ukrainian military experts provided the US with evidence of the use of Western components in Russian weapons. Foreign parts were found in the Orlan-10 UAV, including guidance and navigation systems.
An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. Earlier, the air defense system shot down 5 ballistic missiles and 40 drones during a massive attack.
Russia launched a combined missile attack on Kyiv, firing 8 Kinzhal and Iskander missiles. The debris damaged buildings and caused fires in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.
The state border service of Ukraine reports a stable situation on the border with Belarus, despite the threatening direction. In October, a Russian MiG-31K with the ability to carry daggers was placed at the Machulishchi airfield.
Russia launched an ICBM from the Astrakhan region along with other missiles during the November 21 attack. Experts consider this a demonstration of the possibility of a nuclear strike.
On November 21, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dnipro, using ballistic and cruise missiles. The air defense system shot down 6 X-101 missiles, and no casualties were reported.
Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 102 missiles and 42 drones during a large-scale Russian attack. The enemy used strategic bombers, fighters, and ships to launch various types of missiles.
The head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center said that Russia was ready for massive shelling and the accumulation of missiles at airfields.
The Russian air force took off with Tu-95MS and MiG-31K aircraft carrying “Daggers,” which triggered an air raid. The air defense forces destroyed about 10 enemy drones that threatened Kyiv, with no damage.
Ukrainian forces attacked the Lipetsk-2 military airfield and the Sverdlov plant in Russia. The targets were ammunition depots, fuel, and aircraft at the airfield, as well as explosives production at the plant.
During the missile attack on Mykolaiv, houses, a market and an infrastructure facility were damaged, utilities are working to eliminate the consequences, and residents are to be relocated.
A second MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces has landed at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. This aircraft is a carrier of the X-47 Kinzhal air defense missile.
A Russian MiG-31K fighter jet capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles has arrived at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. This is the first arrival of such an aircraft to Belarus since April 2023.
On the night of October 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 80 air targets, including Kinzhal missiles. Air defense forces shot down 34 targets, including 2 Kinzhal and 32 attack UAVs.
On the morning of October 7, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Khmelnytsky region. There were no hits on civilian or critical infrastructure, no casualties, and air defense forces destroyed one enemy Shahed UAV.
In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. Air defense successfully destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or casualties.
Kyiv is on air alert and air defense is in place. X-47M2 “Kinzhal” missiles are launched from MiG-31K carriers. The head of the KCMA calls for people to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.