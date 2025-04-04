$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15981 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 29228 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122792 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310906 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213794 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244254 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255121 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 23018 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45620 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132088 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 15055 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14354 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 132132 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 214156 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 392025 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254432 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310906 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3214 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14384 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45652 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72138 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57224 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

MiG-31

Air raid alert across Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine warned of a missile threat throughout the country due to the take-off of a MiG-31K, the carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles. There is also information about a high-speed target in the Sumy region.

War • April 3, 11:05 AM • 9314 views

Air raid alert throughout Ukraine due to the take-off of a hostile MiG-31K

A large-scale air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the take-off of a Russian MiG-31K, a carrier of "Kinzhal" missiles. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine urges not to ignore the alarm signals.

War • March 13, 10:45 AM • 20799 views

The Air Force reports the takeoff of the Russian MiG-31K

Ukrainian military recorded the takeoff of the MiG-31K, which can carry "Kinzhal" missiles. Citizens are advised to follow the news and not to ignore the air raid alert.

War • March 7, 03:44 AM • 29144 views

Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

An air alert has been declared in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K fighter jet. The aircraft is a carrier of Kinzhal air defense missiles, which creates a missile threat throughout the country.

War • March 3, 09:52 AM • 33303 views

SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian official in charge of supplying combat aircraft to Russian army

The SBU has served a notice of suspicion to Yuri Slyusar, director of the Russian aircraft corporation, for aiding and abetting in the conduct of war. Under his leadership, more than 100 combat aircraft have been produced for attacks on Ukraine since the beginning of the invasion.

War • February 27, 12:05 PM • 25672 views

Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

A large-scale air alert is announced in Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. Meanwhile, European leaders arrive in Ukraine to mark the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.

War • February 24, 09:14 AM • 26528 views

Large-scale air alert announced in Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff

An air alert has been issued in Ukraine due to the takeoff of a Russian MiG-31K fighter jet. The Ukrainian Air Force warns of a missile threat throughout the country.

Society • January 8, 08:38 AM • 20535 views

Air alert declared in Ukraine due to threat from MiG-31K

The Ukrainian Air Force announced a large-scale air alert on the territory of Ukraine. The reason was a possible threat to launch a MiG-31K fighter jet.

War • December 31, 06:02 AM • 26241 views

Ukraine hands over evidence of Western electronics used in Russian UAVs to the US

Ukrainian military experts provided the US with evidence of the use of Western components in Russian weapons. Foreign parts were found in the Orlan-10 UAV, including guidance and navigation systems.

War • December 20, 01:16 PM • 19238 views

Ukraine is on air alert again: Ukrainian Air Force warned of ballistic missile threat

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks. Earlier, the air defense system shot down 5 ballistic missiles and 40 drones during a massive attack.

War • December 20, 10:26 AM • 19041 views

Russian army fires 8 missiles at Kyiv: debris falls in three districts

Russia launched a combined missile attack on Kyiv, firing 8 Kinzhal and Iskander missiles. The debris damaged buildings and caused fires in Holosiivskyi, Shevchenkivskyi and Solomianskyi districts.

War • December 20, 06:40 AM • 17535 views

Air alert declared in Ukraine due to MiG-31K takeoff

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces announced an air alert throughout Ukraine. The reason was a missile threat due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet.

War • December 20, 04:41 AM • 19242 views

Air raid alert announced in Ukraine due to MiG takeoff

Air raid sirens have been sounded across the entire territory of Ukraine due to the threat of a missile strike. The reason was the detection of the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K fighter.

War • December 3, 08:31 AM • 19291 views

The situation on the border with Belarus remains stable – STS

The state border service of Ukraine reports a stable situation on the border with Belarus, despite the threatening direction. In October, a Russian MiG-31K with the ability to carry daggers was placed at the Machulishchi airfield.

War • November 29, 08:00 AM • 17497 views

Demonstration of nuclear strike capability: did russia launch the Rubizhne ICBM?

Russia launched an ICBM from the Astrakhan region along with other missiles during the November 21 attack. Experts consider this a demonstration of the possibility of a nuclear strike.

War • November 21, 10:24 AM • 21004 views

Morning Russian attack on Dnipro: Russia fires intercontinental ballistic missile and 8 more missiles, six X-101s downed

On November 21, Russia launched a massive missile attack on Dnipro, using ballistic and cruise missiles. The air defense system shot down 6 X-101 missiles, and no casualties were reported.

War • November 21, 07:29 AM • 16807 views

Defense forces report the number of downed air targets: missiles and drones of the occupiers

Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 102 missiles and 42 drones during a large-scale Russian attack. The enemy used strategic bombers, fighters, and ships to launch various types of missiles.

War • November 17, 01:20 PM • 36171 views

“Russians have everything ready for massive shelling": CCD NSDC explains enemy's practicing tactics of imitation launches

The head of the NSDC's Central Intelligence Center said that Russia was ready for massive shelling and the accumulation of missiles at airfields.

War • November 11, 07:41 AM • 17033 views

Kyiv survives 4.5-hour alert due to Russian drone attack: what is known

The Russian air force took off with Tu-95MS and MiG-31K aircraft carrying “Daggers,” which triggered an air raid. The air defense forces destroyed about 10 enemy drones that threatened Kyiv, with no damage.

War • November 11, 07:29 AM • 26550 views

Air alert across Ukraine due to takeoff of Russian MiG-31K

The Ukrainian Air Force has announced a missile threat throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K. The aircraft is a carrier of the X-47 Kinzhal air defense missile.

War • November 6, 12:15 PM • 23914 views

Defense forces strike at Russian airfield “Lipetsk-2” - General Staff

Ukrainian forces attacked the Lipetsk-2 military airfield and the Sverdlov plant in Russia. The targets were ammunition depots, fuel, and aircraft at the airfield, as well as explosives production at the plant.

War • October 20, 12:14 PM • 34319 views

russia's attack on Mykolaiv: residents of damaged houses are to be resettled

During the missile attack on Mykolaiv, houses, a market and an infrastructure facility were damaged, utilities are working to eliminate the consequences, and residents are to be relocated.

War • October 15, 08:40 AM • 21643 views

Explosion occurs in Mykolaiv after warning of missile threat

An explosion occurred in Mykolaiv after an air alert was declared throughout Ukraine. The air force warned of a missile threat due to the takeoff of an enemy MiG-31K.

War • October 15, 08:10 AM • 34211 views

Air alert announced throughout Ukraine

An air alert has been declared throughout Ukraine due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K fighter jet. The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a missile threat to the entire country.

War • October 11, 08:32 PM • 27022 views

Second Russian MiG-31K arrives in Belarus - "Gayun"

A second MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces has landed at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. This aircraft is a carrier of the X-47 Kinzhal air defense missile.

War • October 10, 10:53 AM • 16128 views

For the first time in 1.5 years, a MiG-31K fighter jet of the Russian Air Force - “Belaruski Gayun” - arrived in Belarus

A Russian MiG-31K fighter jet capable of carrying Kinzhal missiles has arrived at the Machulishchi airfield in Belarus. This is the first arrival of such an aircraft to Belarus since April 2023.

War • October 9, 03:25 PM • 17267 views

Two Kinzhals and 32 attack drones shot down over Ukraine

On the night of October 7, Russia attacked Ukraine with more than 80 air targets, including Kinzhal missiles. Air defense forces shot down 34 targets, including 2 Kinzhal and 32 attack UAVs.

War • October 7, 08:20 AM • 17762 views

Khmelnytsky region suffered a missile attack from Russia in the morning, no hits to infrastructure - RMA

On the morning of October 7, Russian troops launched a missile attack on Khmelnytsky region. There were no hits on civilian or critical infrastructure, no casualties, and air defense forces destroyed one enemy Shahed UAV.

War • October 7, 07:27 AM • 15106 views

Russian missile attack on Kyiv: air defense destroyed all targets, debris fell in two districts

In the morning, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kyiv using Kinzhal missiles. Air defense successfully destroyed all air targets. Debris was recorded falling in the Holosiivskyi and Solomianskyi districts, with no damage or casualties.

War • October 7, 06:11 AM • 20082 views

Air defense system operated in Kyiv amid enemy launches of “Kinzhal” missiles - KCMA

Kyiv is on air alert and air defense is in place. X-47M2 “Kinzhal” missiles are launched from MiG-31K carriers. The head of the KCMA calls for people to stay in shelters until the alarm is lifted.

War • October 7, 05:40 AM • 15941 views