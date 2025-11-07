Helicopter crashes in Dagestan: dead and injured reported

A helicopter crashed in Dagestan with people on board. Initially, it was reported that there were tourists on board, but this was later denied, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

Details

The head of the Dagestan Regional Management Center, Israfil Israfilov, stated that there were dead and injured on board the Russian helicopter. However, there were no tourists there, and the helicopter itself was not a tourist one.

Before that, Russian "media" reported that the crash occurred in the area of the settlement of Achi-su. As a result, four people died. The condition of one is extremely serious, two are in serious condition.

It was also reported that the helicopter destroyed a private house on the ground, there were no people inside it.

Recall

In October 2025, a MiG-31 multi-role fighter jet crashed in the Lipetsk region of the Russian Federation. The incident occurred during the aircraft's approach to landing after performing a planned training flight.