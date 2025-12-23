"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website

The Stop Odrex website, created by relatives of deceased patients and former patients of the private Odesa clinic Odrex, has temporarily ceased operations due to complaints from the clinic. Read in the UNN material whether "Odrex" will be able to silence its former patients and relatives of the deceased.

Khrystyna Totkailo, daughter of a patient who died after treatment at the Odrex clinic and co-founder of the Stop Odrex platform, reported that DIM MEDICINE LLC contacted the hosting provider Hostiq with a demand to shut down the website. Khrystyna Totkailo noted that "Odrex" claimed that this website allegedly "misleads users," "creates a false impression of connection with the official clinic website," "harms business reputation," and "contains discrediting materials."

This is nothing but an organized attack and another attempt by the clinic to silence us. Obviously, they really don't want people to know the truth about what is really happening at Odrex. It is not yet known whose side the provider will take: the side of a private clinic, for which people's health is a business, or the side of those who have lost their loved ones and are trying to achieve justice. We want to state that in any case, we will not be stopped. We will not be intimidated, and we will not be silenced. - Totkailo wrote on her Facebook page.

Activists emphasize: Stop Odrex is a non-commercial and non-political platform created solely for people to publicly or anonymously share their experiences of treatment at Odrex, as well as to monitor the progress of criminal proceedings within the so-called "Odrex Case" and support each other.

Khrystyna and her colleagues in the fight for justice believe that the attempt to block the website may indicate an attempt to limit public discussion of high-profile stories and put pressure on the families of deceased patients.

Activists are convinced that the very fact of interference with the resource's operation only strengthens suspicions that the "Odrex" clinic may be trying to hide the truth from the public. Especially against the backdrop of the high-profile "Odrex Case" and criminal proceedings against the clinic's doctors, who are accused of improper performance of professional duties. Currently, according to activists, efforts are being made to restore the website's operation to continue the fight for justice and truth.