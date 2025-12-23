$42.150.10
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website

The Stop Odrex website, created by relatives of deceased patients and former patients of the private Odesa clinic Odrex, has temporarily ceased operations. This happened due to complaints from the clinic, which accused the website of misleading users and harming its business reputation.

The Stop Odrex website, created by relatives of deceased patients and former patients of the private Odesa clinic Odrex, has temporarily ceased operations due to complaints from the clinic. Read in the UNN material whether "Odrex" will be able to silence its former patients and relatives of the deceased.

Khrystyna Totkailo, daughter of a patient who died after treatment at the Odrex clinic and co-founder of the Stop Odrex platform, reported that DIM MEDICINE LLC contacted the hosting provider Hostiq with a demand to shut down the website. Khrystyna Totkailo noted that "Odrex" claimed that this website allegedly "misleads users," "creates a false impression of connection with the official clinic website," "harms business reputation," and "contains discrediting materials."

This is nothing but an organized attack and another attempt by the clinic to silence us. Obviously, they really don't want people to know the truth about what is really happening at Odrex. It is not yet known whose side the provider will take: the side of a private clinic, for which people's health is a business, or the side of those who have lost their loved ones and are trying to achieve justice. We want to state that in any case, we will not be stopped. We will not be intimidated, and we will not be silenced.

- Totkailo wrote on her Facebook page.

Activists emphasize: Stop Odrex is a non-commercial and non-political platform created solely for people to publicly or anonymously share their experiences of treatment at Odrex, as well as to monitor the progress of criminal proceedings within the so-called "Odrex Case" and support each other.

Khrystyna and her colleagues in the fight for justice believe that the attempt to block the website may indicate an attempt to limit public discussion of high-profile stories and put pressure on the families of deceased patients.

Activists are convinced that the very fact of interference with the resource's operation only strengthens suspicions that the "Odrex" clinic may be trying to hide the truth from the public. Especially against the backdrop of the high-profile "Odrex Case" and criminal proceedings against the clinic's doctors, who are accused of improper performance of professional duties. Currently, according to activists, efforts are being made to restore the website's operation to continue the fight for justice and truth.

My father died after treatment at this clinic. And I will not allow anyone to continue sweeping the deaths and suffering of people under the rug. Like other relatives of "Odrex" victims, I will demand justice. We are already restoring the website and will continue to collect stories of those who suffered from this clinic. The fight for justice continues so that no one else dies from "treatment" at Odrex.

- Khrystyna Totkailo emphasized.

Lilia Podolyak

