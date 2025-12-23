$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
11:41 AM • 2030 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 4996 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 4424 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
08:27 AM • 10824 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 18900 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 35292 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51501 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 77971 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44404 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Publications
Exclusives
Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Russia's economy allows it to produce weapons and hire mercenaries, which enables the Kremlin to continue the war. He emphasized that Putin and his elites do not see Russia's future without Ukraine.

Russia's economy allows the Kremlin to continue the war against Ukraine and profit from it - CPD

As long as the Russian economy allows for the production of weapons, the hiring of mercenaries and contractors, the Kremlin will continue to wage war against Ukraine. The economy allows his elite friends to profit from the budget – this is the nature of Vladimir Putin's regime. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Putin and his elites do not see Russia's future without Ukraine and influence over Europe. For them, it doesn't exist anyway, Kovalenko writes.

Their model of existence is not European. They are undeveloped Asians, because the economies and societies of developed Asia are very modern. But Russians are raw material appendages not only in fact, but also in their minds, who want to impose their ruin by force

 - the post reads.

According to the head of the CPD, Russia is not seen as a geopolitical player, but as a resource.

In Putin's mind, he divides Europe with the US and China. In China's mind, Russia is an instrument of military force dependent on them, a destabilizer of North Korean caliber for decades. In the US's mind, Russia is a territory of resources and insane money

 - Kovalenko stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian dictator confirmed his intention to seize territories he considers "historical lands of Russia." This primarily refers to the south and east of Ukraine.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Vladimir Putin's Russia cannot be returned to the civilized world, just as it was impossible to create democracy in Russia during the time of its first president, Boris Yeltsin. According to him, democracy in Russia is only possible if the Russian Federation disintegrates as a state.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in UkraineEconomyPoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
State budget
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
North Korea
Europe
China
United States
Ukraine