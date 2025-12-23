As long as the Russian economy allows for the production of weapons, the hiring of mercenaries and contractors, the Kremlin will continue to wage war against Ukraine. The economy allows his elite friends to profit from the budget – this is the nature of Vladimir Putin's regime. This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

Putin and his elites do not see Russia's future without Ukraine and influence over Europe. For them, it doesn't exist anyway, Kovalenko writes.

Their model of existence is not European. They are undeveloped Asians, because the economies and societies of developed Asia are very modern. But Russians are raw material appendages not only in fact, but also in their minds, who want to impose their ruin by force - the post reads.

According to the head of the CPD, Russia is not seen as a geopolitical player, but as a resource.

In Putin's mind, he divides Europe with the US and China. In China's mind, Russia is an instrument of military force dependent on them, a destabilizer of North Korean caliber for decades. In the US's mind, Russia is a territory of resources and insane money - Kovalenko stated.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian dictator confirmed his intention to seize territories he considers "historical lands of Russia." This primarily refers to the south and east of Ukraine.

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that Vladimir Putin's Russia cannot be returned to the civilized world, just as it was impossible to create democracy in Russia during the time of its first president, Boris Yeltsin. According to him, democracy in Russia is only possible if the Russian Federation disintegrates as a state.